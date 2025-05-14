It’s gloomy out, but fear not, the weekend will be here soon, and fun events abound throughout the county. Here’s a snapshot of things to do through Wednesday, May 21.

Comedy Nights

7:30 p.m. Thursday

(also 7:30 and 9:30 Friday and Saturday)

Comedian Rachel Feinstein, who was featured on the series “Inside Amy Schumer,” will be bring her comedy chops to Magooby’s in Timonium. Get ready for some fun impressions. Cost is $28.99.

Music and wine

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Appreciate the beauty of northern Baltimore County with some music at the storied Boordy Vineyards. The scene in Hydes is serene, and the wine is among the best in the state. Cost is $10. Children under age 21 are welcome and free.

Arbutus Arts Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

On the other end of the county, the 52nd annual Arbutus Arts Festival features local music, food and, of course, art. It will be at 5407 East Drive in Halethorpe.

Arts exhibit

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Northern Baltimore County loves its horses and hounds, so join the crowd at Manor Mill in Monkton for a farewell to an art exhibit honoring these works. Manor Mill is at 2029 Monkton Road.

Farmers market

9 a.m. to noon, Sunday

Catonsville hosts its weekly farmers market. Get there early so you can have the best produce and see all of your neighbors. The event is sponsored by the Greater Catonsville Chamber.

Band showcase

12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Head on over to The Recher and The Rec Room in Towson for JamBourrée 2025: the Seventh Annual Student Band Showcase. Stages Music Arts puts on this event to showcase its talented teens. It cost $10 but is free for kids 5 and under.

Jazz at the Armory

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday

The long-awaited Wednesday music series at the Pikesville Armory is ready to kick off. Trumpeter John Lamkin II is performing at this free show. Lamkin’s quintet specializes in straight-ahead jazz standards and originals. Reserve your spot and check out the schedule to register for the remaining concerts this spring and summer. The armory is at 610 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.