Artscape, the country’s largest free outdoors arts festival, is nearly here.

The event, which began in 1982 and takes place Saturday and Sunday, is undergoing a number of changes in 2025. Ahead of the festival, here’s everything you need to know.

This feels early for Artscape. Isn’t it usually in July?

Yes. For years, Artscape took place in July and always seemed to fall on the hottest weekend of the year (to the annoyance of many attendees).

More recently, the city tried to find the sweet spot in the calendar. They tried September in 2023 but canceled a full day of events due to Tropical Storm Ophelia. Last year’s Artscape, held the first weekend in August, also saw cancellations — including headliner Chaka Khan’s performance — because of dangerously hot and stormy weather.

The hope in 2025 is that earlier is better. While many families make out-of-town plans for Memorial Day weekend, Baltimore is banking on locals and visitors to base their holiday plans around Artscape.

The festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, with “After Dark” programming — including Saturday’s after-party at Ikonic Live (316 Guilford Ave.) — from 9 p.m. to midnight.

How’s the weather looking anyway?

We might just be in luck. Saturday’s forecast is a high of 72 degrees and mostly sunny, while Sunday will be a tick warmer with a high of 76 degrees and mostly sunny, per the National Weather Service. Please, please let this be the year Artscape’s bad weather curse is broken.

I’ve heard some chatter about Artscape’s relocation. What’s going on?

A new date for the festival hasn’t been the only change to get Baltimoreans talking. For decades, Artscape has been synonymous with Mount Vernon and the nearby neighborhoods within the Station North Arts District — areas that have benefited from the festival’s foot traffic.

Mayor Brandon Scott and organizers say it’s time for downtown to reap some rewards. As part of his Downtown RISE initiative, Artscape’s new footprint includes areas closer to the Inner Harbor, such as the underpass beneath the Jones Falls Expressway, the Baltimore War Memorial, The Peale museum and more.

While some are embracing the changes, not everyone is thrilled about Artscape’s move.

Who’s providing the jams?

Every year, music fans anticipate Artscape’s performers. Saturday’s artists include headliner Fantasia, Little Brother, Tweet and LeToya Luckett, while Sunday features Robin Thicke, Tanner Adell and Mike Thomas, among others. Check out the full lineup.

What else is new this year?

The Scout Art Fair aims to make buying art affordable and accessible, with works priced between $150 and $5,000. Curated by acclaimed artist Derrick Adams and Baltimore Beat arts and culture editor Teri Henderson, the fair will feature 40 solo artist booths and six gallery booths, with a portion of the sales proceeds set to benefit programs for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

Meanwhile, the Oasis Mural Project is injecting art and color under the Jones Falls Expressway, where this year’s artisan market will be held. In recent weeks, many artists — including Ernest Shaw, Gaia, Liz Miller and LaToya Peoples — have been painting bright murals on more than 40 concrete columns.

For more programming information, head to Artscape’s website.

I’m showing up hungry. What’s the food situation?

Baltimore’s diverse culinary scene will be on full display this weekend, whether you’re in the mood for Thai, vegan, Jamaican, empanadas, juices, mochichi (Hawaiian-style shaved ice) or Ekiben’s Asian fusion dishes. And that’s just a sampling.

Speaking of food: Will the farmers’ market still take place?

The city’s popular farmers’ market held under the JFX is taking this Sunday off for Artscape but will resume operations next weekend.

This all sounds fun but I like options. What else is going on this weekend?

There’s never a dull weekend in Charm City. Aside from Artscape, there’s the sci-fi/fantasy convention Balticon, the craft beer bonanza Brew at the Zoo, the SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival, just to name a few other events.

And if extremely loud metal is more your thing, pull out your favorite studded leather outfit and head to the 20th Maryland Deathfest, which is also being held downtown.