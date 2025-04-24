There’s a big gap at the center of City Dock, a fenced-off spot where the Annapolis Harbormaster’s office used to be.

And that big cockroach billboard has been replaced by a big shark, all toothy.

If you run the Annapolis Spring Boat Show that starts Friday and your longtime home is under renovation, what do you do?

“We’re very excited about the move into Ego Alley,” Annapolis Boat Shows President Mary Ewenson said of the three-day show. “The stunning backdrop of Annapolis Harbor and the lively atmosphere of Ego Alley make it the perfect place to shop, socialize, and enjoy a fantastic weekend kicking off the tourism and sailing seasons.”

The new layout moves away from Susan Campbell Park at the end of City Dock, as preliminary work continues on a massive resiliency project. Displays and exhibitors are spread along the best-known stretch of water in the city — the canal leading to the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial.

Dozens of boats, from an 80-foot catamaran to a high-performance hydrofoiling dinghy, are the main attraction. Boating gear, clothing, home decor and local products will also be on view.

Workshops and classes, many of them free, target everyone from beginners to competitive sailors. There’s also music from Maryland singer Shawn Owen, food and drink.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $20.

Here are some other great things to do in the coming week.

Final curtain

7:30 p.m. Friday

Lindsey Bell, a principal dancer with The Ballet Theatre of Maryland, will take her final bow Saturday in the concluding performance of “Swan Lake.” (Lauren Martinez)

Ballet Theatre of Maryland premieres its season finale, “Swan Lake,” at Maryland Hall.

One of the world’s most famous ballets, the production features different dancers in the principal roles at each performance.

Friday, Lindsey Bell will dance as Odette/Odile in her final role after 10 years with the company, Jackson Kettell performs as Prince Siegfried and Diego Sosa as Baron Von Rothbart. Karissa Kralik, Ryan Massey and Aaron Bauer step into those roles for the 1:30 p.m. Saturday performance.

In addition to Bell, the 4:30 p.m. Saturday show will include a final bow for principal dancer Massey, as well as Anne Gutcher, Caroline Anderson and Sarah Hoffman.

Tickets are $58, plus taxes and fees, with discounts for seniors, military, students and children. Virtual tickets are $36 per household.

Curtain up

8 p.m. Friday

Julia Williams, left, and Gemma Davimes are part of the cast of “Bump,” the new show from Colonial Players. (Brandon Bentley/Colonial Players)

The Colonial Players on Friday night premieres “Bump,” its final production of the season.

A centuries-spanning comedy by Chiara Atik, the play explores the evolving way that women understand and control birth.

Directed by Shannon Benil, the cast includes Tom Byrne, Gemma Davimes, Rick Estberg, Melanie Gordon, Lena Hanrahan, Colleen Isaiah, Mary MacLeod, Amanda L. Matousek, Carrie Shade, Vanessa Van Note, Julia Williams and Hui Zhu.

Performances continue through May 17, with shows on Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $26 plus taxes and fees, with discounts for seniors, full-time students and active military.

Earth arts

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday continues its two-day Earth Day and the Arts Festival with music, poetry, crafts and more.

Participating artists and speakers will represent the Annapolis Watercolor Club, the Camerata Musica madrigal singers, former Maryland poet laureate and artist Grace Cavalieri, the Compass Rose Theatre Company, arborist Rob Dallmann of Davey Trees, photographer and naturalist Chuck Gallegos, Alexander Technique instructor Robin Gilmore, and storyteller Jamil Mott of Yieldcamp.

The festival will conclude with a performance of poetry and music by Annapolis poet laureate Jefferson Holland.

Dark Sky

8:30 p.m. Sunday

Check out Leo and other constellations for International Dark Sky Week at Quiet Waters Park.

A community stargazing event coordinated by DarkSky Maryland and the Friends of Quiet Waters Park, the event is intended to highlight the threat of light pollution. It will be led by astronomers Mark Subbarao, Amanda Subbarao and Andrew Lomax.

Registration is required and includes the $6 per vehicle admission to the park. In the event of rain or cloud cover, the night sky tour will be rescheduled on Monday.

Travel the bay

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Watermark Cruises will cruise round-trip to St. Michaels across the Chesapeake Bay for the annual wine festival in the tony Eastern Shore town.

The trip is $188 per person and includes admission to the wine festival. It is a 21+ event.

Jazz at the museum

6-8 p.m. Wednesday

Jazz and spoken word performances will be the attraction at a Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum special fundraiser.

Night of Sacred Sounds: An Evening of Jazz + The Spoken Word features the Kweku Sumbry Quartet, Wesley “Panama” Watkins Jr. and the Count the Cost Band.

Between performances, members of the community will take part in an open mic poetry slam. Limited signup to participate remains.

General admission is $50, or $30 for students. A wine add-on for $20 is available. Proceeds will support programming at the state-owned museum.