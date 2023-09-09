Things to do

Baltimore Comic-Con 2023 brings super fans and super heroes to downtown

A look at the annual event in the Baltimore Convention Center

Ulysses Muñoz

Published 9/9/2023 12:07 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/9/2023 12:08 p.m. EDT

Bob Hall’s artwork photographed during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on September 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Comic-Con 2023 kicked off Friday afternoon at the Baltimore Convention Center. The convention, now in its 23rd year, brings together people from all sorts of fandoms: whether you’re into Marvel superheroes, vintage comic collections, anime, action figures, local art or anything in between — there’s something for pretty much everybody to enjoy.

The convention runs through Sunday. More information about the event can be found on its website.

Robert Merk, left, and Erik Merk sift through comics at a booth during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Spider-Man holds up a sticker of Spider-Man during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore artist Will Brown poses for a portrait at Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Even Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott took the opportunity to show up in costume and walk through the convention halls.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, along with his girlfriend Hana Pugh and her son, Ceron, pose for a photo during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center. They’re dressed as Vision, the Scarlet Witch and Dr. Strange, respectively. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Rashid Farmer, right, has a lightsaber duel with Trey Jones during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A Baltimore Comic-Con visitor contemplates which pocket watch to purchase during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“Worfpool” poses for a portrait inside Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A Captain America shield signed by numerous comic book artists, seen at Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

"Star Wars" Lego characters are lined up for purchase during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Giga-Chad Knight, also known as "Ben," poses with his sword during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A display of knitted versions of Joel and Ellie, from "The Last of Us," fighting off an infected/knitted zombie at Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Raul Gonzalez, dressed as The Question, examines a Funko Pop at Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A couple sorts through comics for sale during Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tracy Vu, owner of CroChic, poses for a portrait with her Sailor Moon doll inside Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center on Sept. 8, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Mary Jane Watson and Spider-Man (Kayla and Jerry) pose for a portrait at Baltimore Comic-Con. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

People enter through the main gate of Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)