Baltimore Comic-Con 2023 brings super fans and super heroes to downtown

Baltimore Comic-Con 2023 kicked off Friday afternoon at the Baltimore Convention Center. The convention, now in its 23rd year, brings together people from all sorts of fandoms: whether you’re into Marvel superheroes, vintage comic collections, anime, action figures, local art or anything in between — there’s something for pretty much everybody to enjoy.
The convention runs through Sunday. More information about the event can be found on its website.
Even Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott took the opportunity to show up in costume and walk through the convention halls.
