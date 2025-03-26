Got weeds? I sure do. Now that we’re (I hope) done with the snow, we can see our yards are filled with weeds, sticks, and stones we don’t remember seeing last year. Baltimore County resumes collecting yard waste in April, and I can’t wait to give them some of my collection. But I’m also eager to get outside and help other places clean up to keep trash out of waterways and gardens doing their best to soak up excess nitrogen in the air.

Here are seven things to do in Baltimore County for the week ending April 3 that will connect you to spring.

Spring peepers

7-8:30 p.m. Friday

Perhaps nothing says spring quite like frogs, toads and salamanders. They’re all active at night, where you can hear their mating calls. Join naturalists on this walk through Marshy Point Nature Center and prepare to get your feet wet — after all, the event is called Wet Boots and Frog Snoots. It costs $6 and is limited to 25 participants.

Herb gardening

11 a.m. Saturday

Are you often finding your herbs don’t make it? This workshop from the pros at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville will help you grow 10 of the easiest herb varieties, including lavender. Your home will smell nice, your sauces will be flavorful, and you will know what to do when you hit a problem. The event is free, but you may end up spending money here; it’s hard not to.

Growing vegetables

1 to 3 p.m.

The North Point Library has invited an expert from the University of Maryland Extension’s Master Gardener Program to talk about the best way to grow vegetables in the region. The event will be in the library’s meeting room.

Maryland Master Naturalist training

Oregon Ridge Nature Center is one of the places in Baltimore County offering training to become a Master Naturalist. What is that? It is a certified expert in growing and maintaining gardens and natural areas. It requires 40 hours of training at a host site. You can apply here; if you start now, you could be ready for the tail end of spring.

Waterway cleanup

Saturday 10 to 11 a.m.

The Perry Hall Improvement Association, one of the largest and most active homeowner groups in the county, is hosting a cleanup at 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Nottingham. Help clean up the district and keep trash out of the waterways.

Tree planting and pizza

9 a.m. to noon

Blue Water Baltimore, which works in both the city and the county to clean up waterways connected to the Chesapeake Bay, will be working with parents of students at Riderwood Elementary School to plant 80 trees. Some will be small and planted in deer tubes, and some will be larger. All are welcome to join; gloves and supplies are provided, but participants should wear closed-toe shoes.

City/County Cleanup in Willow Glen

Sunday 3 to 4 p.m.

Trash does not respect political boundaries, so city and county officials are banding together to clean up Willow Glen Drive. Meet there and be prepared to get a bit messy.