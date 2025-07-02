Now that the heat dome is finally beginning to crack, you can enjoy summer outdoors again in Baltimore County.

Well, at least you can walk around with minimal melting.

For Fourth of July fans, dazzling displays of fireworks will take over the night sky across the county beginning Wednesday.

We’ve compiled a list of offerings to fill your holiday weekend and all the days in between.

Jazz at the Armory

Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Give your ears some preemptive relief from the coming fireworks and spend the evening listening to the dulcet tones of John Lamkin II during this week’s edition of Jazz at the Armory. The show is organized by the Pikesville Armory Foundation at 640 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Doors open at 5 p.m.

A symphony of fireworks

Thursday July 3, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Enjoy some patriotic tunes, the “Star Wars” theme and a little Tchaikovsky in a performance from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Oregon Ridge Park: 13401 Beaver Dam Road, Cockeysville. The concert is followed up by a fireworks show. Tickets to the Star Spangled Spectacular may be purchased here.

Marvel movies

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Catch a screening of “Captain America: Civil War” featuring the Land of the Free’s favorite superhero at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery at 5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe. Lovely day for a Marvel movie and Guinness! The movie series runs though the end of August.

Afternoon jams

Friday, Noon-2 p.m.

Stop by the Prigel Family Farm and enjoy music by Phillip McKnight and food from a local vendor, before Flavor Friday at 4852 Long Green Road in Glen Arm wraps up early so folks can get a full dose of fireworks elsewhere in the county.

Fullerton firework fun

Friday, 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The 62nd annual Fullerton Fireworks Celebration & Music Festival kicks off its festivities at 2 p.m. at the Fullerton Elementary School at 4304 Fullerton Ave. There is food and music, and this year’s vendors include Jimmy’s Seafood, Bullseyes Pit Beef, Quinn’s Ice Cream, Aunt Annie’s Pretzels, Frank’s Pizza. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

Food trucks and fireworks

Saturday, Noon - 10 p.m.

Big Truck Farm Brewery invites Baltimore County residents to an event at 19919 Cameron Mill Road in Parkton they say will be “Going Out With a Bang!” Admission is $15 for those ages 6 and up, with tickets covering admission, live music, kid-friendly activities and fireworks at dusk.

Dance dance revolution

Tuesday, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Looking for a cardio reset after the holiday weekend? Halethorpe Zumba Community Dance Fitness has you covered. Join a class for only $10 at the Arbutus Methodist Church, 201 Maple Ave. in Arbutus. All classes are beginner-friendly!