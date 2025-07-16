Hungry for deals? Got a hankering for Baltimore County’s culinary treasures?

Boy, have we got a treat for you!

Through Sunday, July 20, you can catch Restaurant Week across nearly 50 participating restaurants from Towson to Woodlawn and Essex to Upperco.

In addition to three-course offerings at a guaranteed bang-for-your-buck bargain, we’ve also assembled a list of what else is happening in the county for the week ending Wednesday, July 23.

Baltimore-inspired Bard

Thursday, July 17, 7:30-9 p.m.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s initiative “Shakespeare Beyond” is back! This summer, catch a performance of “It’s The Comedy Of Errors, Hon!” — a Baltimore-inspired adaption of the Bard’s “The Comedy of Errors” — at Cromwell Valley Park, 2002 Cromwell Bridge Road in Parkville. Donations may be made on the company’s website.

Hidden history

Thursday, July 17, 6:30-8 p.m.

Ever hear of Warren Village? Did you know there used to be a bustling mill town where the Loch Raven Reservoir exists today? Register with the Historical Society of Baltimore County for an evening of discovery at 9811 Van Buren Lane in Cockeysville. The event is free for society members, $11.99 for nonmembers. Registration is required.

Free concert series

Friday, July 18, 6-9 p.m.

The Liberty Live Summer Concert Series returns! Grab a lawn chair and join this family-friendly community event in Randallstown for live music, food, food trucks and local vendors at 8212 Liberty Road. The series will continue on Friday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Sept. 19.

The Liberty Live Concert Series returns to Randallstown this summer. (Greater Randallstown CDO)

Food truck fun

Friday, July 18, 5-8 p.m.

In the mood for bonfires, hayrides and low-key food options? Drop by Braglio Farms in Randallstown for Food Truck Friday featuring country air, yummy eats and good vibes at 10519 Marriotsville Road.

Musical menagerie

Saturday, July 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

From the Baltimore Symphonic Band to the Maryland Military Band to the Hunt Valley Wind Ensemble, stop by scenic Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville to enjoy Maryland Community Band Day 2025 — a festival for the whole family. Located at 13555 Beaver Dam Road.

Pop rock in White Hall

Saturday, July 19, 6-9 p.m.

Seeking a blend of funk, blues and R&B? Maybe you’re just looking for a night to chill at The Avenue at White Marsh, which features an outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night through August. Check out pop rock act Pebble to Pearl at 8125 Honeygo Boulevard. Food and drink tents with adult beverages open at 6 p.m. Chairs will be available for rental for $2 per chair, with proceeds benefitting the Perry Hall High School PTSA.