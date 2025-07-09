We’ve had some weather, Baltimore. Between the rain, the heat and the humidity, it’s been enjoyable to stay indoors lately. This week, though, many venues are providing some fun diversions. Here are seven things to do in the county this week.

Music and wine

4-8 p.m. Thursday

No better reason to knock off work early than a date at Boordy Vineyards. This northern Baltimore County winery offers a fun Thursday evening of food, live music, local crafts, and of course, wine.

Music and beer

6-9 p.m. Friday

Pints and Pianos at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley presents Dueling Piano Night. You yell out the titles, and the dueling pianos play the songs. “Freebird,” anyone? Doors open at 5 p.m. Prices range from $15 for a reserved seat to $20 for a reserved seat plus drink ticket.

Music and whatever food/beer/wine you bring

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday

If you live near Catonsville, check out Frederick Road Fridays at 15 Mellor Ave. in Catonsville. Fantasm, known as one of the best party bands in the state, plays all of the best pop-rock songs from the 1950s until today.

Movies and moms and dads

7 p.m. Friday

Screen on the Green, a free summer movie series, is leaning into its green theme for this week’s film. “Wicked,” which will be shown at Hannah More Park in Reisterstown, tells the story of the chartreuse Elphaba and her nemesis turned bestie, the ballerina-pink Glinda. Pre-movie activities — which begin at 6 p.m. — may include yard games, dancing and arts and crafts. Movies begin at 7 p.m. Bring along blankets or chairs and snacks.

Family festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Clowns, butterflies, martial arts, trucks and dance are all part of Family Fest@43 in the Middle River area, along with the usual family fun accoutrements, such as a beer garden and a misting tent. The event goes on rain or shine in the Greenleigh Business Center at 415 Williams Court. Admission is free.

Airplane workshop

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

School’s out, but what kid doesn’t want to learn how to build an airplane? At the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum, families work together as assembly line employees in this workshop, putting together part of a large-scale model of the B-26 Marauder, an airplane that The Glenn L. Martin Company made in Middle River during World War II.

World Snake Day

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Snakes are either your thing or they’re not. If they are, this is the place for you. The Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills goes all out for this animal-kingdom holiday honoring the MVPs of the garden and forest. It’s $30 for the whole day, or $5 for each of three different activities: a hike, a presentation, and animal art. Buyers of the $30 day pass can enjoy access to all of Irvine’s other amenities, including trails and a playground.