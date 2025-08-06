With “Back to School” specials underway at stores and talk already turning to the Ravens’ coming season, Baltimore County residents are trying to savor their remaining weeks of summer.

This week, we’ve compiled a list of concerts, conversations, coding, chalk and camaraderie, as well as a professional golf tournament for the week ending Aug. 13.

Trip to Mars?

Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Students who have their sights set on the stars can attend a robotics workshop at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River, where they’ll learn the basics of picture coding to chart a path to Mars. The class is $20, at 701 Wilson Point Rd., Hangar 5, Suite 53.

Folk artist meets outlaw country

Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

Join musical guests Ani Mari and DT Huber for a concert and conversation at Manor Mill in Monkton, 2029 Monkton Rd. For less than $30 a ticket you can listen to Mari perform songs from her debut album and Huber weave together his raw storytelling.

Chalk & chill

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

The Summer Second Friday series in Essex is hosting dance performances and local music at the Essex Gateway Center’s parking lot. Come and channel your inner child for the chalk art, or better yet, bring your kids! The free event also features food and drink from local vendors at 25 Eastern Blvd.

Mysteries of Mandolin music

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Jacob Jolliff — one of the world’s premier contemporary mandolinists — is performing at Manor Mill in Monkton. The bluegrass player’s most recent album, “Instrumentals, Vol. 2: Mandolin Mysteries,” dropped in May 2024. For $33, you can catch him and his ensemble.

Botanical wall art

Saturday, Noon-2:30 p.m.

Is that poster in your living room tired? Are you in need of a new centerpiece? Come join Third Mine Arts and learn how to create a botanical mosaic centerpiece using a vintage plaster cast. The class will teach you how turn broken stained glass into a beautiful art piece.

Taste of Northwest

Sunday, 2-7 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair and an appetite to the Pikesville Armory for the 4th Annual Taste of Northwest festival. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, kids activities, live music and more at 640 Reisterstown Rd. Music will be provided by 8 Ohms Band.

Big swing!

Tuesday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The world’s best golfers on the PGA Tour are coming to Baltimore County for the 2025 BMW Golf Championship, which is being held Aug. 12-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills. Catch some of your favorites by purchasing a ticket for $30 for Tuesday’s or Wednesday’s practice rounds at the club, 2910 Blendon Rd.