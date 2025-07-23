Summer is more than halfway over, but there are still plenty of fun events to attend if you’re in Baltimore County this week.

If you’re in the mood for Irish rock and roll, local Black history, water-themed fine art and photography, and all of the Zumba classes in between, we’ve got you covered.

‘Water World’

Thursday, 12-6 p.m.

Manor Mill, Monkton’s art hub, is hosting a five-week water-themed fine art and photography exhibit. Whether it’s paintings or photographs, lakes or pools, drinking water or seascapes, sports fishing or other wildlife, “Water World” has it all. Manor Mill is located at 2029 Monkton Road.

Irish rock and roll

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

How about a pint and a powerhouse Irish rock band from Annapolis to kick off the weekend? Join the Open Gate Brewery’s “Friday Music Series at Guinness” to catch a performance by Dublin 5, an Annapolis-based group that electrifies its Celtic roots. The brewery is at 5001 Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe.

Fun for the fam

Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Looking for a family-friendly evening of live music? Friday Night Live at Hunt Valley Towne Center features local band “The Fugitives” performing an “electric mix of rock and soul classics.” There’s also a magic show and balloon art for the kids and a beer and wine garden for mom and dad.

A history of being Black in Baltimore County

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Join a countywide tour to honor the legacy of Louis Diggs, a local historian who wrote 13 books about 40 different African American communities in Baltimore County. The bus tour starts at the Benjamin Banneker Museum at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville and ends at the Diggs-Johnson Museum (founded by the late author) in Woodstock. Tickets are $25 and include a return to Catonsville.

Farmers market

Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon

Looking to try out a new recipe and in need of fresh ingredients? Try the Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market — open rain or shine — where in addition to high-quality fruits, veggies and produce you also can snag delicious baked goods and an adult beverage or two. The market is located on 15 Mellor Ave.

Channeling your inner Zen

Tuesday, 10-11 a.m.

The county is hosting a mindfulness meditation practice with Dr. Mickey Fenzel, a Loyal University professor emeritus and licensed psychologist. The 50-minute class devotes about 30 minutes to guided meditation as well as instruction and discussion. Join the group in Towson at the Opal Center, 611 Central Ave., Room 326.

Zumba Tuesday

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

More in the mood to move your body? Join the Halethorpe Zumba Community for an evening of beginner-friendly dance that will have you up, off your feet, and getting some cardio, to boot. Classes are $10 at Arbutus United Methodist Church, ​in Lewis Hall at 201 Maple Ave.