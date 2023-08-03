What to do this weekend, from a David Simon book talk to a Latin American festival

The hottest month of the year (so far) just ended, but there’s still a never-ending list of summer events to check. Whether you want to endure more heat while enjoying an outdoor festival or want to listen to a saxophonist while you’re at Greene Turtle, we’ve got a list of happenings you can choose from.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Summer Sounds

The Urban Oasis, which hosts a free outside concert series every Thursday evening in August, has the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on the docket for this week. Local vendors will also be at the family-friendly event. You can see the planned performers for future iterations here.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Lot at The Urban Oasis (2131 N. Dukeland St.)

Cost: Free.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

WTMD’s First Thursday Festival

This will be the third edition of WTMD’s monthly First Thursday Festivals, a free outdoor concert series. Performers for this week are Modern Nomad, Abraham Alexander and Deer Tick. Food vendors include numerous options such as Baltimore’s own Heavy Seas Beer, Balti’Marons, Ekiben and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. You can visit WTMD’s website for more information.

Time: Music starts at 5:50 p.m.

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you’ll have to pay the vendors.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Friday, Aug. 4

David Simon presents ‘Homicide: The Graphic Novel, Part One’

“The Wire” creator David Simon will sit down for an hourlong conversation at Greedy Reads in Remington to discuss his reenvisioned book, “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets.” Originally published in 1991, “Homicide” — also the basis for the acclaimed TV series, “Homicide: Life on the Street” — was released late last month as a two-part graphic novel.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Greedy Reads (320 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Admission is free with an RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes, but it does involve discussing homicide so I’d tread carefully with this.

Night of Sax

The Greene Turtle’s Owings Mills location will be hosting a “Night of Sax” with saxophonist Brian Cunningham, who will play from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Grab a table or sit at the bar and enjoy a night of good music with even better food and drinks.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: The Greene Turtle (2 Restaurant Park Drive)

Cost: Entry is free, but you have to pay for food and drinks.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival

Producer Yesenia Mejia Herrera is pairing with Waterfront Partnership to showcase Charm City’s Latin American culture for the August Baltimore by Baltimore festival. There will be music, art and dance representing 13 Latin American countries, as well as food and drinks from local vendors like El Taquito Mexicano and Bar Movement. There will also be activities such as a corn husk making workshop, and plenty of arts and crafts to peruse. You can check out the full list of performers and vendors here.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (201 E. Pratt St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need to pay the vendors.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

BitGen Gamer Fest

BitGen Gamer Fest, a single-day video game music concert, will host 16 acts at Ottobar. In addition to musical performances — this year will be the first BitGen is not headlined by an act that is not from a traditional rock or heavy metal genre, but instead rapper Mega Ran — attendees can enjoy gaming opportunities and eats from local food truck The Hotdog Hideout.

Time: Doors open at 3 p.m.

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Cost: Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.

Family friendly? No.

Sunday, Aug. 6

King Of Baltimore 10 annual dance competition

Patapsco Arena will see some of Baltimore’s best compete for a grand prize of $5,000. Just about two months after celebrating the first Baltimore Club Music Day, fans of the city’s music and dance culture can witness some of the fanciest footwork we have to offer.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Patapsco Arena (3301 Annapolis Road)

Cost: General admission tickets are $25 plus fees, but others range in price.