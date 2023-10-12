What to do this weekend, including Disney on Ice, YG Teck and spooky events

Boo! Spooky season is in full throttle as Friday the 13th is upon us. But if you don’t want to stay in the house and watch scary movies all weekend, The Baltimore Banner has several options for ways you can celebrate this time of the year. (Whether you want to wear a costume is up to you. We won’t judge.)

Thursday, Oct. 12

Blk Ass Karaoke and Happy Hour

Karaoke always sounds like a fun time. Blending it with happy hour? Even more enticing. Blk Ass Flea Mkt is bringing attendees both, plus a costume competition. Attendees can dress up as their favorite singer, producer, rapper, etc. for a chance to win a prize, but costumes aren’t mandatory.

Time: Happy hour starts at 5 p.m., karaoke starts at 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Garage at R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Not quite sure you want to have children around a happy hour.

Improv Comedy Deathmatch 3000

Improv Comedy Deathmatch 3000 pits three teams of comedians against each other as they perform improvised challenges. The best part is you and the rest of the audience decide the winner of the hourlong game of laughs.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Improv Group (1727 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes.

Friday, Oct. 13

Outdoor Movie Night

Baltimore Peninsula is returning with their last outdoor movie night of the season, this time with a double feature. They will be showing two “festive fall” movies: “Coco” and “Ghostbusters.” You can also enjoy food from Jerk Taco, Hot Dog Central and juice from Juicing with Jazz, as well as drinks from Bar Movement.

Time: You can go as early as 6 p.m. for food and drinks, while the screening starts at dusk.

Location: Rye Street Market (301 Mission Blvd.)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? It’s encouraged.

Friday the 13th Night Market

It’s only right for you to find something spooky to do on Friday the 13th. Ministry of Brewing will host a night market, giving you the opportunity to shop with local makers and vendors. There will also be a DJ spinning Halloween tracks. Costumes are encouraged.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Ministry of Brewing (1900 E. Lombard St.)

Cost: Entry is free, but you will need money for vendors.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Disney on Ice Presents ‘Magic in the Stars’

“Magic in the Stars” looks to be a compilation of Disney’s greatest hits starring all your favorite characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, Lightning McQueen, Moana, Belle and many more. The show is billed as “a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites.”

Time: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $22.

Family friendly? It is encouraged.

Stavros Halkias at The Lyric

Baltimore-born comedian, actor and writer Stavros Halkias returns to his hometown for his latest tour, “The Fat Rascal Tour.” “Halkias’ superpower isn’t that he’s a comical technician. His strength lies within his ability to make fun of people in his audience, taking simple prompts and turning them into mini-routines,” wrote former Banner reporter Lawrence Burney about the comic’s rise. Be prepared for some stomach pain-inducing laughs.

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mt. Royal Ave.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.50.

Family friendly? There’s not an age restriction but we’d say it’s a firm no.

Sunday, Oct. 15

YG Teck & Friends

Baltimore rapper YG Teck is headlining his own show in his hometown. The evening will feature plenty of cameos and performances from some of the city’s top rappers. The billing will sadly be lacking President Davo, who was originally scheduled to perform but was shot and killed on Friday. The show will be major for the area’s rap scene.

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Rams Head Live! (20 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets start at $43.

Family friendly? Normally we’d say refrain simply due to language, but Teck went out of his way to promote this as a show for all ages so we recommend it.

Freddie Gibbs at Baltimore Soundstage

Freddie Gibbs is bringing his tour to Baltimore on Sunday with local rap artist John Wells as his opener. Gibbs will be performing songs from his latest album, “$oul $old $eparately” as well as other crowd favorites.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.