There might not be a better city to celebrate Juneteenth in than Baltimore — just take a look at all of this weekend’s events, including the beloved AFRAM festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, Juneteenth

Jubilee

This celebration of 20 years of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture features live music, food trucks, film screenings, a collaborative mural activity and more — all in the name of Black history and joy.

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Rhythm Liberation Fest

The second edition of this Juneteenth festival includes the BLK ASS FLEA MKT (with 50 Black-owned businesses), yoga, food vendors and a DJ set from Grammy-nominated artist Durand Bernarr, who will be performing as his alter ego DJ TBD a.k.a. Bra Coley.

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

East Baltimore Juneteenth Celebration

Hosted by the East Baltimore Historical Library, this event will have cultural storytelling from community leaders, Black-owned food and goods vendors, family-friendly activities such as pony rides and more.

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Eager Park (900 N. Wolfe St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Exalted!

Performers for this Juneteenth jazz and gospel festival include Grammy Award winner Bilal, Chicago-born producer and multi-instrumentalist Phoelix and gospel singer Callie Day.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $55

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? All ages, but the post-performance after party is 21+

Blaxploitation

This burlesque revue pays tribute to Pam Grier, Richard Roundtree and other unforgettable movie stars from the Blaxploitation era.

Time: 7:15-10 p.m.

Price: $23.18-$44.52

Location: Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? 21+

Freedom to Feel

Tap into your artistic and expressive side at this Juneteenth celebration with a poetry slam, open mic, journaling and more.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Harp Vision (406 S. Conkling St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, June 20

‘Stars & Portals’ opens

Inspired by Yoruba spirituality and Afrocentric futurism, this new art exhibit unites Baltimore-via-Nigeria artists Adewale Alli and VILLAGER “in a transcendent visual dialogue between cosmos and spirit,” according to the Creative Alliance. Runs through July 19.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Josh Gates

The host of Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” tells stories from his thrilling travels around the world.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $49.65- $72.65

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Flatland Cavalry & Ian Munsick

The country acts’ co-headlining tour visits Pier Six Pavilion on Friday. If Japanese kawaii metal is more your thing, the Tokyo trio BABYMETAL stops by the waterfront venue on Saturday night.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $40.50-$94.50

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Leather Dyke Pride

Pride celebrations continue with pole dancing and leather fashion at the Ottobar. Masks are encouraged.

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: $28.37

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Chelsey Green & The Green Project

This Houston-born violinist has spent her career defying genres and expectations on the biggest stages, from the Grammy Awards with Lizzo to “The Late Show” and NPR’s “Tiny Desk.” On Friday, she returns to Baltimore, where Green earned her master’s at the Peabody Conservatory, for two performances at Keystone Korner.

Time: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Price: $40

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? All ages; bar seating is 21+

Saturday, June 21

AFRAM

The two-day festival, an annual city highlight and one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, returns to Druid Hill Park with a stacked lineup. Highlights include rappers Saweetie and Juvenile with the 400 Degreez Band on Saturday, along with R&B singer Teedra Moses and the legendary Patti LaBelle on Sunday.

Word to the wise: Don’t miss Saturday’s Baltimore club music extravaganza with Rye Rye, Blaqstarr, Rod Lee, DJ Class and more.

Time: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Justice and Reconciliation’ film screening

This new documentary by Xavier Frink focuses on the lives of two important Marylanders: Henry Highland Garnet, an abolitionist who became the first African American to give a sermon to Congress, and Harvey Johnson, leader of the National Texas Purchase Movement after Reconstruction.

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Harbor Splash

While this organized leap into the Baltimore Harbor is sold-out, you can still cheer on the 200 participants by the Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point.

But keep an eye on the forecast: Rain could postpone the event until sometime next month, per the Waterfront Partnership.

Time: 9 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Bond Street Wharf (901 S. Bond St.)

Family friendly? Yes

48th Annual Solstice Gala

This dress-to-impress fundraiser for the Maryland Science Center will include a DJ dance party on the rooftop patio, live music on the atrium stage, hands-on science demonstrations and open bars and food stations.

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight

Price: $103.22

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat

The veteran duo of Ed Schrader and bassist Devlin Rice, touring in support of last year’s “Orchestra Hits,” tops this all-Baltimore bill, which also includes Tomato Flower, Mowder Oyal and Baltimore Club DJ/producer Mighty Mark.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $25.75

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All-ages show

Sunday, June 22

Big3

Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league, which includes former NBA players like Joe Johnson and Michael Beasley, brings the action (and potential drama) to CFG Bank Arena.

Of Sunday’s four scheduled games, be sure to catch the DMV Trilogy — featuring McDonogh School alum DaJuan Summers — versus the Boston Ball Hogs, which will also air on CBS at 2 p.m.

Time: Noon

Price: $21.35-$1246

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Just announced

Violent Femmes will headline the Lyric on Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.