Sure, it’s Memorial Day Weekend, so you could head to the beach. But the sand isn’t going anywhere — and a weekend filled with Artscape, the SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival and Brew at the Zoo (just to name a few options) only comes around once a year.

Thursday, May 22

Maryland Deathfest XX

Celebrating its 20th edition, this four-day festival brings together metal fans from all over the globe to headbang and mosh through downtown. If you’re a fan of heavy and extreme music, it’s an event — which features five stages — you have to check out at least once.

Time: Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday; 3 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: $38-$200

Location: Various downtown locations including Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place), Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place) and more

Family friendly? Sure, if your kids are metal

S.L. Price: ‘The American Game’

Author S.L. Price worked for years on “The American Game,” his new book about one of the country’s fastest-growing sports: lacrosse. The veteran Sports Illustrated writer will chat with Steve Stenersen, executive director of advancement at the St. Paul’s School, about writing the book, the sport’s complicated history and more.

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Central Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

D. Watkins conversation

New York Times best-selling author and Baltimore native D. Watkins sits down with The Atlantic’s senior editor Jenisha Watts to discuss his recent in-depth profile of Dwyane Wade for the magazine and his approach to modern journalism.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Queerscape

This three-day festival in Station North includes a “Hips Don’t Lie” dance class, a drag show and more.

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday

Price: $20 for a three-day pass

Location: The Club Car Baltimore (12 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? 21+

Friday, May 23

Balticon

With its tagline “Proudly uncool since 1967,” this science fiction and fantasy convention welcomes everyone, from aspiring writers and board game fanatics to cosplay enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers.

Time: Festivities kick off 2 p.m. Friday and continue through Monday

Price: $15-$85

Location: Renaissance Harborplace Hotel (202 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids 12 and under are free

Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills

The concert’s poster says it all: “The Queens! 3 legends. 1 stage.” Expect many R&B, soul and pop hits that span decades but feel timeless.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $97.50-$184.05

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? It’s an all-ages show

Brandon Woody’s UPENDO live

Composer and trumpeter Brandon Woody marks the release of his debut album for the legendary Blue Note Records, “For the Love of it All,” with a hometown show with his band UPENDO. For more on the Baltimore musician, read his recent feature in The New York Times.

Time: 7-11 p.m.

Price: $20 in advance; $25 day of show (plus fees)

Location: Current Space (421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Celebrity Wisdom’

Here’s a recipe for laughs: Combine improv comedians with celebrity memoirs from Matthew McConaughey, Paris Hilton, Suzanne Somers and more.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $30

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? 18+ recommended. Performers try to keep it PG-13, says host Heather Moyer, but it’s improv, so no guarantees.

Saturday, May 24

Artscape

The country’s largest free outdoor arts festival returns with a new location downtown and plenty of new attractions, including the Scout Art Fair and the Oasis Mural Project under the Jones Falls Expressway. This year’s music performers include Fantasia, Robin Thicke, Little Brother and more.

Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “After Dark“ programming will be held 9 p.m. to midnight.

Price: Free

Location: Various downtown locations

Family friendly? Yes

Screen Painting Demo

For more than a century, painting on window screens has brought joy and vibrant colors to Baltimore’s streets. At this event, a Baltimore Painted Screen Society member will provide both a demonstration and a history of the art form in the city.

Time: 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: Included with museum admission ($12-$20)

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Annual Tulip Dig

Bring a shovel to North Baltimore park Sherwood Gardens and take home colorful tulip bulbs for your own garden.

Time: 7-11 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Sherwood Gardens (4310 Underwood Road)

Family friendly? Yes

Brew at the Zoo

Sample a wide range of craft beers, seltzers, cider and wine — and support animal care and wildlife conservation efforts in the process. A true win-win. Attendees also receive all-day admission to the zoo.

Time: 1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: $40-$230

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Family friendly? Yes. Don’t miss the watermelon-eating competition for kids ages 5-13 at 2:30 p.m. both days.

Sunday, May 25

SOWEBO Art and Music Festival

It’s not truly Memorial Day Sunday without a trip to the SOWEBO Art and Music Festival, where visitors can enjoy local food, crafts, live music across three stages and much more.

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Historic Hollins Market (1100 Hollins St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

The new Scottish musical “Ceilidh” makes its North American debut at the M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center on Sept. 6 and runs through Oct. 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Progressive metal quintet Dream Theater performs at the Lyric on Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

NBA YoungBoy, on his first headlining tour, performs at CFG Bank Arena on Oct. 4. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday.