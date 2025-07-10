From art openings and classic movie showings to concerts by Tyler, the Creator and Dan Deacon, this weekend in Baltimore offers myriad ways to stimulate your mind, ears, body and soul.

Some won’t even break your budget. Seriously, who doesn’t love free events?

Thursday, July 10

Flicks from the Hill

The American Visionary Art Museum’s annual free film series returns with “Rocky,” the underdog boxing classic that beat out “Taxi Driver” and “All the President’s Men” for Best Picture at the 1976 Oscars.

One change to know this year: Movies will be shown on the museum’s third floor rather than outside due to construction at Federal Hill Park. Bring your own chair or use a provided one. If you miss this showing, there’s always “Remember the Titans” (July 17), “The Mighty Ducks” (July 24) and “Toy Story” (July 31).

Time: Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes — “Rocky” is PG

WTMD’s First Thursday: Dan Deacon

Dan Deacon, the renowned Baltimore electronic musician and now big-time Hollywood composer, has somehow never played WTMD’s popular free concert series until this month. The July edition showcases local music — the all-Baltimore bill also includes the synth-punk/funk act LandisHarryLarry and singer-songwriter Eyas.

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Malcolm D. Lee meet and greet

The filmmaker behind hits like “The Best Man” and “Girls Trip” will be meeting fans and signing books (“The Best Man: Unfinished Business” came out earlier this month) at Bar Vegan in Baltimore Peninsula. It’s Lee’s second public appearance in the area in recent months following his stop at Laurel’s Total Wine & More in May for his new Sable Bourbon.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: $33.85 (includes signed book and Sable cocktail)

Location: Bar Vegan (2424 Distillery St., Suite 2123)

Family friendly? Yes

Bad Moves

It’s your last chance to see D.C. power-pop quartet Bad Moves in Baltimore. Ekko Astral, Gladie and Tripper will open for the group, who are on their final tour.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $21.17

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Friday, July 11

Baltimore Washington One Carnival

The city’s annual celebration of Caribbean culture kicks off Friday with the spirited street parade Runaway Jouvert, followed by two days of live music, food, local vendors and more. The performer lineup includes acts like soca music star Pumpa, Rae, Mr. David and Pan Masters Steel Band and many others.

Time: 3-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Price: $64.74 on Friday; $22.78 on Saturday and Sunday

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

‘No Sense in Wishing’ launch

True Laurels founder and former Banner reporter Lawrence Burney commemorates the release of his debut book, the essay collection “No Sense in Wishing,” with a conversation with writer Timmhotep Aku.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Red Emma’s (3128 Greenmount Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Variations on Night

It’s a whirlwind of theater: The 21st annual festival of 10-minute plays centers on the theme of “night.” All are directed by Lauren Davis, who helmed the Strand Theater’s 2024 production “The Book of Grace.” Opens Friday and runs through July 27.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10-$25

Location: The Strand Theater (5426 Harford Road)

Family friendly? Yes

Charm City Night Market

Presented by Charm City Artists, this night market takes over The Sound Garden and Arepi’s parking lot in Fells Point with local vendors, a DJ, drinks and food.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 1616 Thames St.

Family friendly? Yes

Station North Second Friday Art Walk

Map out your own self-guided tour of this arts district. Highlights include the opening receptions for Baltimore artists Aubrey Dunn (“Entwined” at the Club Car Baltimore) and David Ayala and Yamah (“Repeat After Me“ and “Held in Color,” respectively), both at Night Owl Gallery.

Afterward, hit Morphing Grid, a future house/R&B dance party at Motor House ($10 at the door).

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Start at Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave., Upstairs A)

Family friendly? Yes

Thunder From Down Under

The carved-from-granite Australian male revue comes to Charm City to seduce those in the mood to let loose.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: On sale for $25

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18+

Tyler, the Creator

Two-time Grammy winner Tyler Okonma’s evolution from teenage shock-rapper to one of his generation’s singular artists will be studied for years to come. His latest tour, in support of last year’s “Chromakopia,” stops at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $210-$411.95. Verified resale tickets available.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Saturday, July 12

Disability Pride Arts Fest

In honor of Disability Pride Month, the nonprofit Make Studio’s third annual event includes performances, experiences, resources, demonstrations and more. On Friday, a public convening will feature panel discussions on how Baltimore can become a barrier-free city of accessible arts.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Central Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Chess Fest

Join the local nonprofit Board Room Chess for an afternoon of games and instruction, regardless of your expertise.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: BMA Lexington Market (112 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Jaws’ in concert

Fifty years after Steven Spielberg terrified audiences with his shark thriller, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score as the movie plays on the big screen. Food from Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs, Pitamore and Codetta Bake Shop will be available for purchase.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $30-$82 (plus fees)

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes — the movie is rated PG

The BIG Show

Now in its 30th year, Creative Alliance’s BIG Show presents more than 150 works made by the arts organization’s members. This opening reception features a performance from musician Jonathan Gilmore, the Voxel theater’s first artist in residence, starting at 8 p.m. The exhibition runs through Aug. 16.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Opening is free; party is $15

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Chris Tomlin

The Christian music singer-songwriter brings his “Worship Under the Stars” tour to Pier Six Pavilion. Nashville Christian pop singer Jamie MacDonald opens.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $30-$84.25

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, July 13

Breakfast Barre

Come for the outdoor barre class taught by Brick Bodies instructor Nan Rehnfeld, and stay for Kitsch Cafe’s pastries, coffee and mimosas. Don’t forget your yoga mat.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Price: $17.85

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

The Hall of Fame basketball series returns to Baltimore with two games at CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 3: Maryland vs. Coppin State and Towson vs. Loyola. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 23.