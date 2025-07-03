As you’ll see below, Fourth of July weekend in Baltimore offers much more than just fireworks. Of course, if you’re looking information on where to see those, too, we’ve got you covered — in the city and around Maryland.

Thursday, July 3

‘Scabbing’ opening reception

Check out poet and interdisciplinary artist Barbara Alicia Astronomo’s latest paintings and other works in this new solo exhibition at the beloved Baltimore dive bar Mount Royal Tavern. Runs through Aug. 5.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Mount Royal Tavern (1204 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Leave dive bars to the adults.

‘What They Left Us’

Check out this opening reception for a reflective new art exhibit consisting of works by eight Filipino-American artists at the contemporary art gallery Alchemy of Art in Fells Point.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Alchemy of Art (1637 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Gasket

Parkville’s Gasket is a hardcore band to keep an eye on, particularly ahead of their debut album due out later this year. See the crushing quartet up close when they headline the Ottobar with opening acts Fear of Loss, Ferment and more.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $21.17

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All-ages show

Make and Mingle

Each first Thursday of the month, you can stop by the Walters Art Museum to meet new people while getting creative with museum-provided materials. Food and drinks, including wine, are available for purchase.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? More geared toward adults who want to socialize. College students can show their student IDs for a free cup of coffee.

Friday, July 4

Red, White & Zoo

Explore the Maryland Zoo’s 135-plus-acre property in Druid Hill Park while its adorable animals are fed Fourth of July treats.

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Included with admission; kids under 2 are free.

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Family friendly? Yes.

Star-Spangled Bash

Bring the kids to the B&O Railroad Museum for some carnival-like fun featuring lawn games, a dunk tank, a live juggler and a station to tie-dye T-shirts.

Time: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Price: $12-$20

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival

Presented by the Youth Resiliency Institute, the ninth annual, all-day festival celebrates the holiday at Middle Branch Park with food trucks, vendors, a children’s village, historical reenactments and live performances from Navasha Daya, Mighty Mark, TT the Artist, Cecily and more.

For those looking for an alternative to fireworks, the rain-or-shine event’s finale will host a custom drone show at 9:30 p.m.

Time: 1-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Indie Fest

Despite a vehicle recently striking the arts venue Motor House, this weekend-long celebration of independent music will go on as planned. The festival starts with a Friday kickoff party followed by two days filled with performers, including R&B singer Tony Aye!, Warren Peace and more.

Time: 6-10 p.m. Friday; 2-11 p.m. Saturday; 2-6 p.m. Sunday

Price: $5.13-$10.25 (kids 12 and under are free)

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes.

Silent Disco

Dance the Fourth of July night away at the new Point Park in Harbor Point (worth your time if you haven’t seen it yet) with a silent disco where you control the music with multiple DJ channels. Wireless headphones are provided, while food trucks and bar areas will be on hand, too.

Time: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Price: $10.96

Location: Point Park (1201 Point St.)

Family friendly? More geared toward adults; ID required to buy alcohol.

Saturday, July 5

Community Yoga

Free Baltimore Yoga leads an inclusive, breath-centered session each Saturday at the Creative Alliance. Mats are available or bring your own; masks required.

Time: Noon

Price: Free

Location: Creative Alliance

Family friendly? All ages

Metroschock

The city’s longest running monthly dark dance party turns up goth, industrial and synthwave songs across the ’80s, ’90s and more. Resident DJs Neska, Nicholai and Angel provide the soundtrack.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $15.45

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Butch Garden

Now in its fourth year, the queer happy hour presented and DJ’d by GRL PWR returns to Peabody Heights Brewery.

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Bey-watch

Cue up “Countdown”: The Charles North queer venue and cocktail bar hosts a Beyoncé bathing suit dance party. Need we say more?

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $5 after 10 p.m.

Location: The Club Car Baltimore (12 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? 21+

Sunday, July 6

The Art of Repair

On Sunday afternoons, bring the family to the Baltimore Museum of Art to learn the joys of making small repairs on textiles, a.k.a. visible mending. It’s environmentally friendly and gives new life and artistic flair to your stuff.

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? Yes.

