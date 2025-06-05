After a busy May, the first weekend in June offers numerous opportunities to get outside, support local businesses and enjoy some live music. Let’s have some fun.

Thursday, June 5

WTMD’s First Thursday Festival

Public radio station WTMD kicks off the 20th season of its free outdoor concert series in style with Craig Finn, frontman of the Hold Steady; Brooklyn, N.Y.; “cosmopolitan soul” quintet Brandi & the Alexanders; and the indie-rock Baltimore act Rex Pax. The wide range of vendors includes Arepi, Beye Beignets, Underground Pizza Co., the Urban Oyster and more.

Time: 5:30–10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

World Environment Day

A who’s who of city cultural organizations comes together to celebrate sustainability and World Environment Day. Here’s how you can reap the rewards on Thursday:

Baltimore Museum of Art: Bring three clean plastic bottles of any size and receive free admission to the “Black Earth Rising” exhibition.

Bring three clean plastic bottles of any size and receive free admission to the “Black Earth Rising” exhibition. B&O Railroad Museum : Participate in a 10 a.m. trash clean-up and enjoy free admission.

: Participate in a 10 a.m. trash clean-up and enjoy free admission. Everyman Theatre : Bring craft supplies (crayons, markers, pencils, pipe cleaners, craft foam, etc.); fabric supplies (remnants, unused ribbon, Velcro, yarn, zippers, buttons, etc.); artist tools (brushes, glue guns, stencils, rulers, canvas, easels, etc.); costume jewelry; or beads to receive a $10 gift card.

: Bring craft supplies (crayons, markers, pencils, pipe cleaners, craft foam, etc.); fabric supplies (remnants, unused ribbon, Velcro, yarn, zippers, buttons, etc.); artist tools (brushes, glue guns, stencils, rulers, canvas, easels, etc.); costume jewelry; or beads to receive a $10 gift card. Maryland Zoo: Bring small, used electronic devices for recycling and receive $20 admission.

Bring small, used electronic devices for recycling and receive $20 admission. Walters Art Museum: Show a recently used CharmPass and receive a 10% discount on purchases at the Walters Cafe and a 20% discount on purchases of $50 or more at the museum store.

Jazzy Summer Nights

This monthly concert series, which runs through October, is coming to a close after 25 years. The final season kicks off this week with veteran Philadelphia duo Kindred the Family Soul, who will bring their brand of neo soul to the Hopkins Plaza stage.

Time: 5–10 p.m.

Price: $46.83

Location: Hopkins Plaza (2 Hopkins Plaza)

Family friendly? Yes

McKay Jenkins

If you’re interested in ecological restoration and conservation, check out this conversation between author McKay Jenkins and poet/essayist Lia Purpura at the Ivy Bookshop’s back patio. They’ll discuss Jenkins’s new book, “The Maryland Master Naturalist’s Handbook.”

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Rd.)

Family friendly? Yes

“Chicago”

Catch the Tony Award-winning musical before its weeklong, razzmatazz-filled run at the Hippodrome ends.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $86–$198

Location: Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? May be inappropriate for 12 and under

Friday, June 6

Sour Fest

Pucker up at Max Taphouse’s annual three-day celebration of sour beers. Choose from 60-plus kegs from Burley Oak Brewing Company, Evil Twin Brewing, RaR Brewing and many more.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 21+

Highlandtown Art Walk

This self-guided tour showcases the neighborhood’s art galleries, theaters and eateries. There will also be pop-up shops, free do-it-yourself screen printing, karaoke and more.

An option to consider: The Furrocity Pride Show begins at 5 p.m. at the Creative Alliance and includes GRL PWR, drag king Pretty Rik E, burlesque artist Lula Lioness and more. Tickets are available here.

Time: 5–9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Start at Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.) and explore from there.

Family friendly? Yes

Candlelight: Tribute to Beyoncé

This hour-long classical performance by Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy String Quartet will include Queen Bey’s biggest hits, all played by the wondrous glow of candlelight.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $41–$55

Location: First Unitarian Church Baltimore (10 W. Franklin St.)

Family friendly? 8+ — anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

Hip-hop history will be made when the seminal rap group launches their final tour in Charm City — and yes, that includes all of the original living members, RZA told the New York Times earlier this year. Run the Jewels will open.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $78.15–$227.90

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All-ages show — and in the words of Ol‘ Dirty Bastard, “Wu-Tang is for the children.”

Attendees enjoy the bubble parade at the inaugural Hampden Highlights Festival on West 36th Street on June 1, 2024. (Dorret Oosterhoff)

Saturday, June 7

Hampden Highlights Festival

Rising from the ashes of HonFest and Hampdenfest, this festival returns to the Avenue for its second year to raise money for local nonprofit organizations, including St. Luke’s on the Avenue, Make Studio and Planned Parenthood of Maryland. Expect lots of vendors, plenty of food, colorful interactive art and all-day live music.

Time: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: West 36th St.

Family friendly? Yes

Indie Game Fest

Calling all gamers: Local game developers need you to play their new independent titles at this annual event, which also includes a 2 p.m. talk between Jake Solomon (co-founder of Midsummer Studios) and journalist Chris Bratt.

Time: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

FashionEASTa

This annual fashion show takes over Harbor East with live music, cocktails, food and fresh summer looks from South Moon Under, Sassanova and other retailers.

Time: Noon–5 p.m. (fashion show starts at 2:30 p.m.)

Price: Free

Location: 800 Aliceanna St.

Family friendly? Yes

Lace up your running shoes

You’ve got a couple options if you’re looking to hit the pavement for a good cause this weekend. There’s the Pride-friendly Rainbow Run at Patterson Park for those looking for a casual 2-mile run with a beer garden from Mobtown Brewing Company. Or check out the Baltimore 10-Miler at Druid Hill Park for those looking for more of a physical challenge.

Time: The 10-Miler starts at 7 a.m.; Rainbow Run begins at 10 a.m.

Price: 10-Miler is $76.65 (virtual) and $104.03 (in-person); Rainbow Run is $5–$40

Location: 10 Miler — Druid Hill Park, with parking at the Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Pl.); Rainbow Run — 2601 E Baltimore St. Attendees should park on Baltimore St. near South Luzerne Ave.

Family friendly? Yes

Baltimore by Baltimore: Pride on the Waterfront

The Waterfront Partnership’s festival series starts its fourth season with a music lineup that includes DJ DNyce, DDm, JPope and the Hear Now, Kotic Couture, and more. The monthly event will take place at the Inner Harbor every first Saturday through October.

Time: 2–8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Inner Harbor Amphitheater (201 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, June 8

Barenaked Ladies

One night after rapper Key Glock headlines Pier Six Pavilion, the “Last Summer on Earth” tour — featuring the Barenaked Ladies, Guster and Fastball — stops by the downtown waterfront venue.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $49–$233.65

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All-ages show

JPEGMAFIA

Peggy’s back in Baltimore. The outspoken rapper, who recently dropped an EP with Flume and is releasing an expanded version of his 2018 breakout “Veteran” on Friday, headlines Baltimore Soundstage.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $42.50 (plus fees)

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Pl.)

Family friendly? All-ages show

Just announced

Panda Bear, of the Baltimore band Animal Collective, headlines the Ottobar on Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Hard rock veterans Seether and Daughtry perform at Pier Six Pavilion on Oct. 12. P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe will also perform. Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.