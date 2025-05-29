Even after Preakness, Artscape, the Sowebo festival and other notable events, Baltimore’s social calendar isn’t slowing down. Here are some options to end your May with a packed to-do list.

Thursday, May 29

CAC Fest

In its 20th year, the Maryland Institute College of Art’s AmeriCorps program, Community Art Collaborative, was notified last month that its federal grant was terminated. Despite the unexpected hardship, the program is pushing on. Its annual exhibition, “Beyond the Brush: Building our world together,” highlights members’ collaborative work with community organizations including Baltimore Youth Arts, Jubilee Arts, Wide Angle Youth Media and many more.

After Thursday afternoon’s opening ceremony, the exhibit runs through June 11 at MICA’s Pinkard Gallery on the first floor of the Bunting Center.

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Pinkard Gallery at the Maryland Institute College of Art (1401 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

We Give Black

Presented by the Baltimore social change organization CLLCTIVLY, this three-day event focuses on the impact of culture and connection on community-driven wealth. Expect a wide range of workshops, guest speakers, artists and food vendors.

On Saturday, the festival hosts “A Celebration of Black Joy,” a free event from 3-8 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater and Light Street Pavilion (301 Light St.) with performances by DJ Jazzy Jeff, Brandon Woody and more.

Time: Check-in begins 8 a.m. Thursday

Price: $263.28-$369.99. Saturday‘s community celebration is free.

Location: Various locations around the city. Information on the schedule and venues can be found on the event’s website.

Family friendly? Most programming is geared toward an 18+ audience, while Saturday’s party is for all ages.

K-Pop Dance Party

Before the Asia North Exhibition and Festival concludes on Saturday, learn some K-pop dance moves from the award-winning JUB K-Pop Dancers.

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Mobtown Ballroom (30 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, May 30

The Feast of St. Anthony’s Italian Festival

Since 1904, this annual celebration of all things Italian has taken over the streets of the Little Italy neighborhood. Come for the sandwiches, calzones and cannolis; stay for the indoor bingo and the bocce tournament filled with talented players, old and young.

Time: 6-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: Free

Location: D’Alesandro Park (902 Stiles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Lost Weekend

Bookstore Greedy Reads’ three-day literary festival returns to Remington after a 2024 hiatus. Author conversations will feature Susan Choi (“Flashlight”), Yrsa Daley-Ward (“The Catch”), Jean Grae (“In My Remaining Years”) and many more.

Time: 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Greedy Reads (320 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Ethiopia’

Nearly 90 years ago, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration blocked this federally funded musical from the public because it contained impersonations of world leaders.

On Friday, the play finally makes it to the stage. IN Series’ new production tells the story of Italy’s invasion of Emperor Haile Selassie’s Ethiopia against a lively backdrop of jazz, classical and African music.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $20 (students)-$30 (general admission)

Location: Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? Probably more geared toward teens and older.

‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’

In a meeting of two brilliant minds, Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso hold court at a Parisian cafe in this comedy written by entertainer Steve Martin in 1993. The Fells Point production directed by Stephen Deininger at Vagabond Players runs through June 22.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $21-$24

Location: Vagabond Players (806 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? Yes

Brown Sugar Bake-Off

This co-production from Baltimore’s Strand Theater Company and Two Strikes Theatre Collective is a platform for Black women and nonbinary creatives to tell their own stories in a series of selected plays. Now in its third year, the Bake-Off’s latest theme is mental health. Opens Friday and runs through June 15.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: Pay what you wish

Location: Strand Theater Company (5426 Harford Road)

Family friendly? Recommended for 13+

Saturday, May 31

Try rock climbing

Ever wanted to rock climb but didn’t know where to start? Movement Gym inside Union Collective is offering an open house with free climbing, free gear rentals and free classes all day Saturday.

Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Movement Gym (1700 W. 41st St., #440)

Family friendly? Yes, climbers under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult (18+).

Never Early Fest

The Pietasters, Keep Flying, Man Overboard and more take over multiple stages at Power Plant Live! for this new festival. Zen West (5916 York Road) will host a preshow concert on Friday featuring Wheatus, the band behind the 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Time: 11 a.m.

Price: $51.39 (general admission)-$120.24 (VIP)

Location: Power Plant Live! (34 Market Place)

Family friendly? 18+

‘Emergence: Stories in the Making’

This new exhibit, curated by Galerie Myrtis directors Noel Bedolla and Ky Vassor, features works by expressive artists who prioritize their own storytelling, including Baltimore-based artists Aliana Grace Bailey, Linnea Poole, Kim Rice, Bria Sterling-Wilson and more. After Saturday night’s opening reception, the exhibit runs through July 12.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Galerie Myrtis (2224 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

Your kids’ favorite mammoth monster trucks return to CFG Bank Arena for a fiery spectacle.

Time: 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $36.80-$94.55

Location: CFG Bank Arena

Family friendly? You bet.

Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky

Conductor Xian Zhang and violinist Jonathan Carney perform music from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” and his symphonic poem “Francesca da Rimini.”

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $32-$104 (plus fees)

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Full of Hell

Ocean City’s punishing grindcore quintet Full of Hell — touring in support of their new EP, “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield” — co-headlines Baltimore Soundstage with Chicago’s Harm’s Way. Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer and Clique will also perform.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $33

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, June 1

Stride and Thrive 5K

This run/walk raises money for Johns Hopkins Medicine’s gynecologic cancer research, education, patient care and survivor programs. The kid-friendly event will have face painting, crafts and more.

Time: 7-11 a.m.

Price: $35-$40

Location: The Maryland Zoo (1 Safari Place)

Family friendly? Yes, kids under 2 are free and do not require registration

Battle of the Woodfire

It’s a pizza showdown between popular local makers Frank’s Pizza & Pasta and Verde’s Key Neapolitan — with a portion of ticket proceeds going to the Down Syndrome Association of Maryland. Local acoustic band Hazlow will provide the soundtrack. Tickets include a Margherita pizza from both competitors and two shave ice sundaes from Crushed Velvet Shave Ice.

Time: 2:30-7 p.m.

Price: $71.21

Location: Key Neapolitan (1302 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

Plant Dad

Plant Dad, the indie-pop/rock vehicle from Baltimore’s Ralph Bernabe, headlines Metro Baltimore. Annapolis’ Daphne Eckman and Washington, D.C.’s Dorinda will open the show, and Temporary Boyfriend will perform a DJ set.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $20.60

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages show

