June comes to a close with one last jam-packed weekend filled with vintage markets, cultural events and even a series of dragon boat races.

Stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen (or umbrellas) and let’s have some fun out in the city.

Thursday, June 26

Sondheim Art Prize finalists: Award ceremony

Now in its 20th year, the $30,000 annual arts award has become one of the Baltimore region’s most prestigious honors. On Thursday, a new winner will be named among finalists Aliana Grace Bailey, Amanda Leigh Burnham, Lillian Jacobson, Jacob Mayberry and Wonchul Ryu. Their wide-ranging works — from woven fiber pieces and figurative paintings to spoken word — are more than worth your time before the exhibit closes July 20.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free; registration is required

Location: Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Writers Live!: ‘Claire McCardell’

Author Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson sits down with restaurateur and author Lane Harlan to discuss Dickinson’s new book on Claire McCardell, the pioneering, Frederick-born womenswear designer. The “exceptional biography” released this month is “marvelous [and] necessary,” according to a New York Times review.

Another free Enoch Pratt event of note: The national Menopause for All tour stops by on Saturday (1:30-4:30 p.m.) and will feature workshops, support groups and expert guidance for women of all ages.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, June 27

Baltimore Bike Party

Say goodbye to June with a “Pride Ride” alongside hundreds of friendly cyclists. If you’ve never experienced this spirited, community-minded event, which occurs every last Friday of the month, it’s a great way to see the city and meet new people, whether you’re a beginner or expert on a bike.

Keep the party going afterward with DJ Deezy at Union Craft Brewing near Hampden. Keep an eye on @baltimorebikeparty for weather updates.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Begins at St. Mary’s Park (600 N. Paca St.) and ends with an after-party at Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St. #420)

Family friendly? Yes, the ride is for all ages

Better Off Dead

Bring the good vibes to the 8x10 in Federal Hill at this headlining set from the popular Grateful Dead cover band.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $24.72

Location: The 8x10 (10 E. Cross St.)

Family friendly? 18+

‘The Elephant Man’

Directed by the late David Lynch, the 1980 biographical drama starring John Hurt as a deformed man trying to build a normal life in unforgiving London earned wide acclaim, including eight Oscar nominations. See it on the big screen in 4K restoration at Creative Alliance.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $20

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Movie is rated PG

Jordan Rock

Chris Rock’s youngest brother, known for his role as Kevin on the Netflix comedy series “Love,” will perform four sets across Friday and Saturday at Port Comedy Club in Fells Point.

Time: 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Price: $23.39

Location: Port Comedy Club (813 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 18+

Saturday, June 28

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

In a wonderfully weird city like Baltimore, this celebration of the bizarre and unusual feels right at home. Expect taxidermy, preserved specimens, art, funeral collectibles and much more.

Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Price: $11.55-$16.83 for daily general admission

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids 12 and under are free

Community Yard Sale

Find your next used gem at Open Works’ yard sale. The local nonprofit makerspace will also sell used office supplies, shop materials and scrap materials.

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Open Works (1400 Greenmount Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Baltimore Dragon Boat Challenge

This competition of 500-meter and 2,000-meter races on eye-catching, Chinese-inspired dragon boats has grown since 2009 to include teams from across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and more. The family-friendly event at Baltimore Peninsula will include food trucks and a DJ.

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: West Covington Park (101 W. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Orioles’ Marvel Day

The O’s’ playoff hopes (somehow) aren’t dead, so bring the family out to Camden Yards on Saturday for Marvel Day to grab a Cal Ripken Jr. Iron Man bobblehead. No promises on a win against the Tampa Bay Rays, though.

Time: Gates open at 2 p.m.; game starts at 4:05 p.m.

Price: Bobblehead giveaway is free with admission to first 20,000 fans

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Be Lounge’s opening event

There’s a new art gallery and creative gathering space on the block — Greenwood Row on the historic 1000 block of West Baltimore Street in the Sowebo District, to be specific. Be Lounge celebrates its debut with “Art and Vibes,” a festive opening event that will include an art exhibit with works by regional artists Nia Turner, Dunnie Onasanya and Kanye Tomiwa.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $17.85

Location: Be Lounge (1025 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Silent Movie in the Park

Here’s your daily reminder that time is relentless: The classic comedy “House Party,” starring the rap duo Kid and Play, came out more than 35 years ago.

Dress in your ’90s gear for this outdoor screening, where the audio will be played through provided headphones. Food and drinks, including beer from Mobtown Brewing Company and cocktails by La Boca Tequila, will be available for purchase.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $10.96

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? The movie is rated R. Guests under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vintagepalooza Night Market

The Remington food hall R. House hosts this bi-monthly, dog-friendly vintage market, where shoppers can browse and buy clothes, housewares and accessories from more than 40 vendors. Want first dibs? The $10 early bird access starts at 4 p.m., an hour before general admission — just line up outside of the garage door.

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: R. House (301 W. 29th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Play(ful) Ball Gala

The American Visionary Art Museum’s annual celebration — inspired this year by its mega-exhibition “Good Sports: The Wisdom & Fun of Fair Play” — includes a cocktail hour, dinner and an after-party in the Tall Sculpture Barn with DJ Uncle Quincy. Dr. John Carlos, a U.S. Olympian who famously raised his fist in the name of equal rights at the 1968 Olympics, will be honored with the museum’s Lifetime Grand Visionary Award.

Time: 5:30 p.m.-midnight

Price: $50 for after-party; $500 for gala and after-party; $750 for VIP experience, gala and after-party

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Galas are for grown-ups

Orchestra Noir

Atlanta’s famous all-Black orchestra’s “Y2K Meets 90s Tour” — an energetic mix of nostalgic rap and R&B with orchestral instrumentation — makes a stop at the Lyric.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $77.65-$113.65

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? 18+ recommended

Sunday, June 29

BSYO Tour send-off concert

The Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra’s graduating students say goodbye with one last performance of the season.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Bmore Flea Vintage and Craft Market

The popular market boasts 35-plus vendors selling vintage men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, home goods, cameras, vinyl records and more. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, there’s always beer, Glizzy’s Wagyu Dogs and Peabody Heights Brewery’s huge arcade.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Alt-rock veterans the Lemonheads bring their “Love Chant” tour to the Ottobar on Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Maroon 5, along with special guest Claire Rosinkranz, headlines CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.