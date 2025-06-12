Pride weekend is always special in Baltimore, and this year — the celebration’s 50th — looks to be no exception. Let’s fill up your calendar.

Thursday, June 12

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

This four-day event celebrates everything in Greek culture, from the music and dance troupes to beer, wine and food, including lamb souvlaki, gyros and baklava.

Time: 5-10 p.m. Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Price: Free

Location: GreekTown Square & Event Center (701 Ponca St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Salty’

Dubbed a “darkly funny queer fable,” this AJ Clauss-penned play centers on two male penguins facing climate change and fatherhood. Runs through June 22.

Time: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday (masks required on Sunday)

Price: $27.15-$79.65

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Family friendly? 15+

Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals

This concert spotlights a wide range of Baltimore music talent, including Infinity Knives & Brian Ennals, whose new album, “A City Drowned in God’s Black Tears,” has made best of 2025 lists in Rolling Stone and SPIN. (Read our recent Q&A with the rap duo.)

Musume, Kotic Couture, Hormone and Juunni will also perform at this show, which is raising money for Trans Maryland and Al-Aqsa Swim Club.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $21.17

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Friday, June 13

Pride solo exhibitions

Take a stroll on the Station North Second Friday Art Walk and stop by the Night Owl Gallery for two new solo exhibits — David Ayala’s “Repeat After Me” and Yamah’s “Held in Color.” Then come back on Saturday for Baltimore Erotic Art Society’s “Unaffiliated” Pride Vendor Market.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave., Upstairs A)

Family friendly? Yes

Twilight on the Terrace

Kick off Pride with this concert and gala featuring a live performance by the Tony and Grammy Award-winning powerhouse Jennifer Holliday.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $89.50-$175.50

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? It’s a dress-to-impress gala, so probably more for adults

‘The Rocky Horror Show’: Pride 2025

The Iron Crow Theatre’s annual fundraiser makes you a part of the show — audience members receive a participation script and prop bag to use during the performance of this cult classic. Runs through June 29.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $30-$75

Location: Theatre Project (45 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? Probably more for teens and adults

‘Clyde’s’

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, this production tells the story of a formerly incarcerated kitchen staff whose pursuit of sandwich perfection leads them down a road of redemption. Runs through July 6.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $24

Location: Spotlighters Theatre (817 Saint Paul St.)

Family friendly? 13+, though the theater’s website states, “We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child’s age and maturity level.”

Birth (Defects)

Though this veteran Baltimore rock act just released a new album (“Deceiver/Mirror,” recorded in 2017 but only seeing the light of day now), their upcoming show at the Hampden taco/pinball joint is the band’s last performance. See them before they hang it up. With Dosser and Muscle set to open, it’s an all-Baltimore affair.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Holy Frijoles (908-912 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Verdi’s ‘Aida’

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Jonathon Heyward and featuring the soprano Angel Blue, brings Verdi’s love story in ancient Egypt to the Meyerhoff stage.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $37-$78 (plus fees)

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, June 14

Baltimore Pride parade

Join tens of thousands of people for the city’s annual Pride parade, which celebrates its 50th year with floats, drag performers, DJs, vendors and more. A block party at Charles and 29th streets follows.

Time: Noon

Price: Free

Location: Starts at Charles Street and North Avenue

Family friendly? Yes

Charles Street Promenade

What began in 2020 as an event to bolster businesses in Mount Vernon and Station North during the pandemic has grown into a daylong party along historic Charles Street. With the road closed between Saratoga Street and North Avenue, attendees can freely explore the area while enjoying local food (Foraged, Tapas Teatro, Alma Cocina Latina) and shops.

Stick around for the Station North after-party from 6-10 p.m. with Made in Baltimore’s night market and DJ sets from GRL PWR, Porkchop, Ducky Dynamo and more.

Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Charles Street (between Saratoga Street and North Avenue)

Family friendly? Yes

Baltimore Trans Pride

Maryland Safe Haven hosts its own block party on Saturday with a performance from “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Sukihana.

Time: 1 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Starts at Charles and East 21st streets

Family friendly? Yes

The Baltimore Floatilla

For the 8th edition of this paddle party from Canton Waterfront Park to the Inner Harbor, participants are encouraged to lean into its ’70s theme with tie-dye and other fashion from the groovy decade. The event, which supports Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, will include a performance by Cara Kelly & the Tell Tale as they float on Mr. Trash Wheel.

Time: 7 a.m.

Price: $45; kayak rentals available

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? 13+ to participate

Parkpalooza

Enjoy the outdoors at this festival that will include hands-on environmental arts and crafts, live music, field games, local food like pizza from Fiamme del Forno, and drinks (alcoholic and NA) from Blind Tiger Mobile Bar.

Time: Noon-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Parks & People (2100 Liberty Heights Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Spring Cleaning

As more than 30-plus visual artists clean out their studios, attendees can reap the benefits as all offerings at this art market will cost less than $250.

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Peabody Heights Brewery (401 E. 30th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Leslie Gray Streeter: ‘Family and Other Calamities’

The celebrated Banner columnist (and my pod-mate!) stops by the Enoch Pratt Free Library to discuss her new novel with her twin sister, playwright and actor Lynne Streeter Childress.

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Enoch Pratt Free Library (400 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Asia in a Bite Food Fest

Held from June to October, this monthly festival features more than 30 food vendors specializing in Asian street food.

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Peninsula (321 E. Cromwell St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Inviting Light’ unveiling party

The latest additions to Station North’s “Inviting Light” public art initiative — Phaan Howng’s “Big Ass Snake (Plant)s On a Plane” and Tony Shore’s “Aurora” — make their illuminated debuts at this outdoor dance party. DJs set to perform include Ducky Dynamo, GRL PWR and AfrOdelic.

Time: 6-10:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: 1700-1800 N. Charles St.

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, June 15

The Kills

The indie rock duo behind “Doing it to Death” takes a quick detour from supporting Queens of the Stone Age for a headlining show at Baltimore Soundstage. Emi Grace opens.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: A Father’s Day buy one-get one free special makes it $47.50 for 2

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Family friendly? All-ages show

Just announced

Baltimore composer and musician Dan Deacon, who has recently scored the movies “Venom: The Last Dance” and Netflix’s “Rez Ball,” will headline WTMD’s free First Thursday Festival on July 10 at Canton Waterfront Park. The all-Baltimore lineup also includes LandisHarryLarry and Eyas.

DaBaby and Toosii headline Summer Shutdown Labor Day on Aug. 30 at CFG Bank Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

Tony Hinchcliffe, host of the comedy podcast “Kill Tony,” performs at the Lyric on Sept. 12. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Justin Willman, star of Netflix’s first magic comedy special (“Magic Lover”), stops by the Lyric on Oct. 19. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.