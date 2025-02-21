I love a good sandwich as much as the next person, but being from a seafood city through and through, fish jazzes up the offerings a little bit.

I’m no stranger to making my way to what’s left of Corned Beef Row and devouring a hot sandwich on rye with mustard and onions. But the fish sandwich scene in Baltimore is just as good.

I didn’t realize just how much I enjoyed a fish sandwich until I really looked at my DoorDash receipts. And when I say “fish sandwich,” I mean more than your mother’s tuna salad.

From family, word-of-mouth or social functions, here are a few places that are in my rotation when I’m craving a sandwich from the sea.

Home BBQ and Fish

Northeast Market, 2101 E. Monument St., 410-675-3216

I knew I needed to find this place on my own after my aunt brought a fish sandwich ($11.50) for my grandma. For starters, I couldn’t believe how big the pieces of lake trout were. This ends up being a deconstructed sandwich because the pieces of bread don’t stand a chance with all the fish.

Don’t forget to ask for grilled onions!

5906 York Road, 410-323-2356

The Boho Fish Sando from Clark Burger has become a favorite for reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall, especially during a visit to Senator Theatre. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

I “cod” not forget about the fish sandwich ($12.75) at Clark Burger. The beer-battered fried cod is crunchy but not dried out. The nod to Baltimore with an Old Bay “Hon” sauce sets the whole sandwich off. Next time you’re heading to a movie at Senator Theatre, you can stop by and bring your Clark Burger with you.

Belvedere Square Market, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., 410-433-7700

Neopol Smokery has a couple of different BLT options, but reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall prefers the salmon on rye. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

Neopol Smokery has smoked everything, but I really enjoy the smoked salmon BLT ($12.50). It’s light and gives me a reason to get out and check out Belvedere Square, though they have a couple of other locations. If you want to spice up this meal even more, get their ginger cardamom lemonade. You can thank me later.

1415 Washington Blvd., Pigtown, 443-438-6326

The salmon sliders from Flock are so tender they almost fall apart with every bite. (Flock)

I was beyond intrigued when I saw salmon sliders ($4 during Happy Hour) on the menu. I’m usually a beef girl in that category, but these did not disappoint. The salmon was cooked so well it seemed to fall apart with every bite. I doubt I’d be able to eat just one. Luckily, they’re discounted a bit on their happy hour menu.

1118 Hollins St., Hollins Market

Oh Honey On The Bay is a newer fish spot in Baltimore, but Gov. Wes Moore and food critic and social media influencer Keith Lee have given them a try. (Jasmine Vaughn-Hall/The Baltimore Banner)

I finally got out to the place that made me drool on my phone screen several times.

This pop-up across from Hollins Market always seemed to have a line, but now it’s even longer after food influencers and other prominent figures, including Keith Lee and Gov. Wes Moore, chowed down on the fish. I never thought I’d like a little honey on my fish, but it compliments the spices so well. I recommend pre-ordering the fish sandwich with fries and drink ($15) through Instagram and CashApp.

Where are you getting fish sandwiches in Baltimore? My list doesn’t stop here, so feel free to reach out with recommendations.