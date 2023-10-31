What to do on Halloween, from a kiddie disco to a hip-hop costume party

Trick or treat!

Halloween is here and we all know dentist appointments will need to be scheduled as soon as possible. That being said, kids and adults alike deserve to have some fun this evening. The Banner has got you covered with some events to check out if you don’t just want to take your children trick-or-treating.

Haunted Kiddie Disco

Dress up your kids and let them dance the night away at Dream Mega Lounge’s kiddie disco. There will be a DJ playing Halloween tunes, a photo booth, and a “Candy Corner” for those with a sweet tooth.

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Dream Mega Lounge (10 S. Calvert St.)

Cost: Tickets cost $5.

Family friendly? It’s a kiddie disco, so yes.

CandyFEST

Bridgeway Community Church is giving children a Halloween alternative Tuesday evening. The church’s campuses in both Owings Mills and Columbia will offer costume contests with a grand prize, but dressing up is not a requirement to attend. There will be activities and games for all ages and, of course, free candy.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Bridgeway Community Church (11301 Red Run Blvd. in Owings Mills and 9189 Red Branch Road in Columbia)

Cost: Entry is free with RSVP.

Family friendly? Yes, please bring your children.

HipHop Heroes - A Halloween Costume Party

The celebration of 50 years of hip-hop continues on Halloween. Our Time Kitchen, the Charm City Maven, and House Party 421 are bringing their hip-hop-themed party to Baltimore. DJ Shainight will be supplying the sounds for the night alongside food, themed cocktails, and a complimentary drink tasting. Make sure to dress up as your favorite singer, rapper or producer of the genre.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Our Time Kitchen (117 W. 24th St.)

Cost: Tickets are $15.

Family friendly? No.

Haunted History: Bizarre Stories of the B&O Day Tour

A tour guide will lead you among the ghosts and ghouls of the B&O Railroad Museum. As visitors explore the home of the railroad, they’ll “learn about the bizarre occurrences that have baffled staff and visitors alike,” according to the website.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: The event is free for museum members; ticket prices range depending on age for nonmembers.