It’s summertime, Baltimore, and city pools will switch to a full-week schedule starting June 14.

That means park pools will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., closing for an hour for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pool goers will have extra hours on the weekends, with pools operating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pools will still close for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are rules and procedures, including setting up an account with Recreation and Parks, you need to keep in mind before heading out.

“We’re hiring a lot of teenagers and young people there,” Nikki Cobbs, the city’s chief of aquatics, said. “And I am trying to help my kids do their job without a lot of heartbreak from the community.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

So here are some of the rules people sometimes forget. You can double-check the whole list on the city’s website.

Most of these rules are not new, said Cobbs, who has worked in city pools for more than 30 years. But they have not been consistently enforced in all 23 city pools. This summer, she has stressed to her team to be consistent with the rules across the board.

All of the pools will be fully staffed, she added.

A handful of pools were closed last year due to maintenance problems, renovations and other issues. Here are some of the aquatic centers and pools that remain closed this year: Coldstream Aquatic Center, Towanda Aquatic Center, Greater Model Aquatic Center, Walter P. Carter Pool and City Springs Pool.

And here are the parks and neighborhood pools that are open:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Clara Longo de Freitas

clara.longo@thebaltimorebanner.com

Clara Longo de Freitas

Clara Longo de Freitas is a neighborhood reporter covering East Baltimore communities. Before joining the Banner, she interned at The Baltimore Sun as an emerging news and community reporter. She also has design and illustration experience with several news organizations, including The Hill and NPR.

More from Clara Longo de Freitas

Pair convicted of impersonating police, torturing carjacking victims in Baltimore

ACLU says a Howard County school is trying to silence students over Israel-Hamas war

More From The Banner

Baltimore County is waging a war against tiny flies in the Back River area— and winning

The Helmand exterior

Beloved restaurateur Qayum Karzai, owner of The Helmand, dies at 77

Almost 6,000 dead in 6 years: How Baltimore became the U.S. overdose capital

Marilyn Mosby spared prison time in fraud and perjury case, must forfeit vacation home