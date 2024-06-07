The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s summertime, Baltimore, and city pools will switch to a full-week schedule starting June 14.

That means park pools will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 7 p.m., closing for an hour for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pool goers will have extra hours on the weekends, with pools operating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pools will still close for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There are rules and procedures, including setting up an account with Recreation and Parks, you need to keep in mind before heading out.

“We’re hiring a lot of teenagers and young people there,” Nikki Cobbs, the city’s chief of aquatics, said. “And I am trying to help my kids do their job without a lot of heartbreak from the community.”

So here are some of the rules people sometimes forget. You can double-check the whole list on the city’s website.

Children under 13 need to be supervised by an adult over 21. Children younger than 6 need to be within arm’s reach of an adult wearing swim attire at all times.

People must wear swim attire to enter the pool deck. That includes bathing suits, swim trunks, swim shirts, briefs, jammers and religious swimwear. Clothing must be Lycra and nylon because they are nonabsorbent and won’t break down and affect water chemistry.

Babies need to be potty-trained and wear swim diapers.

Bags are not allowed in the pool deck. It’s best not to count on lockers either, because only a limited amount are available.

Pools will close from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., so you will need to leave the facility so staff can clean the pool.

Most of these rules are not new, said Cobbs, who has worked in city pools for more than 30 years. But they have not been consistently enforced in all 23 city pools. This summer, she has stressed to her team to be consistent with the rules across the board.

All of the pools will be fully staffed, she added.

A handful of pools were closed last year due to maintenance problems, renovations and other issues. Here are some of the aquatic centers and pools that remain closed this year: Coldstream Aquatic Center, Towanda Aquatic Center, Greater Model Aquatic Center, Walter P. Carter Pool and City Springs Pool.

And here are the parks and neighborhood pools that are open:

