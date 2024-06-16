A possible chemical agent was released in front of the main stage at the Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party on Saturday night, causing a stampede.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and police did not release the chemical agent, according to a spokesperson. The main stage for the event was located near North Avenue and Charles Street.

“The event was closed. The fire department responded and was tending to several injuries from the mass exodus,” a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police department said Sunday morning.

Police declined to answer how many people were involved in the incident and what might have prompted the possible chemical agent to be released. They also didn’t say how many people were treated for injuries.

Online social media posts suggest the chemical agent was mace. These posts allege it was sprayed after a fight broke out, prompting panic and the stampede.

“There were people on the ground getting stomped on the crowd,” one attendee wrote on X. “It was all around traumatizing.”

Pride Center of Maryland, the state’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to the LGBTQ community, oversees the annual event. Organizers did not immediately respond to comment about the incident. This year’s parade and festival was expected to attract 100,000 people.

Attendees of the parade Saturday afternoon included Bailey Anne Kennedy, the first trans woman to win the title of Miss Maryland USA, and U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks.

LGBTQ bars near the incident did not report any disruption to business. Brandon Gruszczynski, who manages the Baltimore Eagle Bar & Nightclub in Old Goucher, said the incident was unfortunate, but it did not spill into his establishment.

”We had a ton of security measures in place to protect guests,” he said. ”We heard people chatting about it,” he added.

At Club Car, a queer cocktail bar in Station North, things were business as usual.

”Things were great. There was the same amount of staff with additional security. Everything for us was peaceful,” said Ryan Haase, founder of Club Car.

”I was bartending, so I didn’t see it or really hear anything about it — and we were half a block away. We were busy though,” Haase said.

Police declined to say if the incident would affect today’s festival. A Pride in the Park event is schedule for today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Druid Hill Park.

This story is developing.