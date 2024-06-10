The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

This year’s Baltimore Pride parade and festival is expected to be the largest to date, with an estimated 100,000 people in attendance.

But there’s a heck of a lot more going on this week than a parade and party in the park.

Here are five LGBTQ-centered events happening this week. Pride on.

Free Name Change Clinic

People take for granted the importance of a name matching their gender identity. But for the trans community, changing a legal name to better reflect their gender identity is particularly important as they embark on their journey to live as their authentic self.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The process can be daunting. There are various legal steps, court filings and a $165 filing fee to go along with it.

A free name change clinic Thursday at the Baltimore office of law firm Miles & Stockbridge, which has teamed with FreeState Justice, will eliminate the costs and red tape to ensure a smoother process.

Attend the FreeState Justice X Miles & Stockbridge Free Name Change Clinic Thursday, June 13, from noon to 3 p.m. at 100 Light St. Get more information and register here: https://www.freestate-justice.org/

Lesbian Dance Party

Lesbian-centered spaces are few and far between in this country.

Nationally, there are fewer and fewer LGBTQ bars centered on women, with the number dwindling from around 200 in 1980 to around 30 today, according to The Lesbian Bar Project. There are none in Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The Isle of Lesbos” Lady Dance Party at Club Car in Station North will look to fill that void.

Attend “The Isle of Lesbos” Lady Dance Party on Thursday, June 13, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Club Car, 12 W. North Ave.

The “Ridin’ The Rails: Pride Train & Party” will take place at the B&O Railroad Museum during Pride. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Drag queens on a train

Drag queens performing on a train? Yes, Ma’am!

Performers Aave Blue, Stormi Skye, Ervena Chloe and Sorority Heights will perform on an actual train that departs at 8 p.m. sharp. And while drinks will be available for sale to take on the train, there are no bathrooms on the train. Plan accordingly.

The ride will be followed by an after party featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Queen, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A meet-and-greet will be available to all VIP ticket holders. The party will feature music, food, and drinks — all at the picturesque B&O Railroad Museum.

General admission tickets cost $25; the VIP Package, which includes the VIP Pride Train and VIP Party, costs $89.

Attend “Ridin’ The Rails: Pride Train & Party” on Friday, June 14, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St.

Sweet Spot party

Sweet Spot, the queer-themed dance party, will hold a Pride Opening Party at Rams Head Live! with performers Aliyah’s Interlude and Chrissy Chlapecka.

Interlude is an influencer and model known for her 2023 single “It Girl” that went viral on TikTok, where she has 2.1 million followers. Chlapecka is an activist and musician and TikTok star with 5.1 million followers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The beneficiary of the party is FreeState Justice. General admission tickets are $30; VIP balcony tickets are $50.

Attend the Pride Opening Party on Friday, June 14, doors opening at 9 p.m., at Rams Head Live!, 20 Market Place.

Sapphira Cristál show

After the parade ends, check out Sapphira Cristál, the RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up, who will headline a Pride after-party at Baltimore Soundstage.

Nymphia Wind, who beat Sapphira in the finale of the most recent season of the show, which was the most-watched “Drag Race” season finale in history, will headline a show June 27 at Guilford Brewery.

SADBrunch is the company responsible for producing both queens’ shows in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

General admission tickets are $25; VIP meet-and-greet tickets are $65.

Attend the Sapphira Cristál show on Saturday, June 15, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place.