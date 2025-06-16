It’s officially pool season in Baltimore. The city’s park and neighborhood pools will open on weekdays starting Tuesday, after a handful opened on weekends last month.

Nearly two dozen free pools in Baltimore will be operating this summer, including three new neighborhood pools — Walter P. Carter, Towanda and Coldstream — according to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ website.

Generally, park pools start their open swim hours around noon Monday through Thursday and at 11 a.m. on Fridays. Neighborhood pools open at noon Mondays through Saturdays and are closed on Sundays.

Exact hours for city pools vary by location and day of the week, so make sure to check the schedule before heading for a swim.

Some city pools will also open only six days a week. Druid Hill Park, Lake Clifton and Riverside pools will be closed on Mondays. Patterson Park, Roosevelt and Cherry Hill polls will be closed on Tuesdays.

Baltimore residents must create a Civic Rec account to use city pools and should review the department’s rules for using pools. One to keep top of mind: Bags are not allowed on pool desks, and a limited number of lockers are available.