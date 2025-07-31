In Baltimore, the claim “I’m bored” is hard to take seriously. Weekend after weekend, there are just so many things to do.

From comedy and music festivals to Gen X-friendly speed dating, here‘s a sampling of what’s on deck this week.

Thursday, July 31

Union Craft Brewing’s 13th Anniversary

If you missed the party at Union Collective last weekend, head to Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point to celebrate the Hampden-area brewery with $5 Zadie pours, anniversary brews and more.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: Free to enter

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 21+ to drink

Baltimore Improv Festival

This seven-day comedy festival continues with performances by Hannah Alden Jeffrey (Thursday), Uncle Gorgeous (Friday), the Big Team (Saturday), Shower Daddies (Sunday) and many more.

Time: Various daily start times

Price: $10 for single show; $100 for weeklong pass. More options here.

Location: Baltimore Improv Group (1727 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Improv is dicey on that front

Flicks From the Hill

Somehow, this November marks 30 years since Pixar forever changed children’s storytelling with the release of “Toy Story.” Watch the classic comedy at the American Visionary Art Museum’s summer film series. (A reminder: The movie is being shown inside the museum due to construction at Federal Hill Park.)

Time: 7 p.m. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: American Visionary Art Museum (800 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes, the movie is rated G

Friday, Aug. 1

Savannah Bananas watch parties

Most people missed out on tickets for this weekend’s Savannah Bananas games at Camden Yards, but you can still get in the silly spirit at the pre-game block parties hosted by Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. Expect food trucks, games, snowballs and more. There will also be an open bar experience on the fourth-floor patio.

Time: 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Price: Free to enter; $15 for kids (light bites served) and $50 for adults. Tickets available here.

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor (401 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Jeezy: TM101 Live

After Nas took a sold-out Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall audience down memory lane last week, it’s Jeezy’s turn to invigorate his larger-than-life street tales with the support of a full orchestra. Tickets are still available to see this 20th anniversary celebration of the Atlanta rapper’s classic album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.“

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $100.15-$395.15

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? “Gangsta Music,” as great as it is, is not exactly bedtime music

Rotunda Rocks series

The free live music series at the Rotunda shopping center in Hampden continues with the local surf garage quartet ZOCKO!

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Rotunda (711 W. 40th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Saturday, Aug. 2

Reservoir Hill Resource Fair & Music Festival

Featuring live performances by the Love Groove Band and blues guitarist Quinton Randall, the 20th edition of this summer staple in Reservoir Hill will include numerous vendors and free community resources.

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: German Park (2423 Linden Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Kristin Wiebe

Hampden’s public art walk moves from the third Thursday of the month to the first Friday. Don’t miss the opening reception for painter Kristin Wiebe’s solo exhibit at Baltimore Art Gallery on the Avenue.

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Art Gallery (855 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Aug. 3

48+ speed dating

Give the apps a break and meet some singles, ages 48 years and up, over beers at Union Craft Brewing.

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Price: $38.12

Location: Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St. #420)

Family friendly? No

Wolf Eyes

Rescheduled from February, the experimental Detroit duo Wolf Eyes headlines the Ottobar. Lexie Mountain Boys and Marc Miller will also perform.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $28.37

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? All ages