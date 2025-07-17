Another weekend, another opportunity to dig into everything Baltimore has to offer — from family-friendly events to dance parties that rage into the night.

Thursday, July 17

Abdu Ali

Multidisciplinary artist and performer Abdu Ali, a stalwart of Baltimore’s independent music scene, headlines the Set List concert series at Motor House, the Station North venue whose front entrance was plowed through during a car crash earlier this month. Baltimore club producer S. Dot will DJ the event.

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Price: $20.50

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? ID required to enter

’Idiocracy’

Some cultural critics have argued Mike Judge’s 2006 comedy “Idiocracy” — where Luke Wilson’s Joe Bauers reenters a dumb, dystopian America following a 500-year hibernation — is more prescient than we’d like to admit. Decide for yourself at this one-night-only screening at the Charles Theatre. The new films “Eddington” and “Sorry, Baby” also open on Thursday.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $10

Location: The Charles Theatre (1711 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? No, it’s rated R.

Friday, July 18

Kidz Bop

The kid-friendly concert experience will feature all of today’s inescapable hits, like “Espresso” and “Hot to Go,” along with a Daddy Dance Off for any fathers looking to embarrass their offspring. Just don’t blame us if you can’t get the songs out of your head days later.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $30-$78.25

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Emo Nite

It was never a phase. Wipe away the tears and rock out to your favorite pop-punk songs with special guest Carson Pace of Atlanta’s chaotic six-piece the Callous Daoboys.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $24.26

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Queer Rodeo

Work up a sweat at Metro Baltimore’s dance party benefitting Trans Maryland with live sets from Heaven Forbid and Goatroper. There’s also an 18+ punk and drag event on Saturday night at the Ottobar where proceeds will support the Baltimore Abortion Fund.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $15.45

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Saturday, July 19

Harbor Splash

After a postponement last month due to deteriorated water quality, the second annual public swimming event in the city’s harbor is back on for now. If the weather holds, you’ll be able to watch more than 200 participants take the plunge from Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point. But given the weekend forecast of potential storms, keep an eye on Waterfront Partnership’s social media accounts for updates.

Time: 9 a.m.

Price: Free

Location: Bond Street Wharf (901 S. Bond St.)

Family friendly? Yes

National Ice Cream Day

Here’s a holiday we fully endorse. The Port Discovery Children’s Museum celebrates the tasty day with frozen treats and ice cream-themed activities.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (while supplies last)

Price: $24.95; free for kids under 1

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Family friendly? Yes

Christmas in July

For the families who just can’t wait until December, the B&O Railroad Museum is getting into the spirit (very) early. Attendees can decorate a stocking, make a snow globe, sip frozen hot chocolate and more. And, of course, Santa will be there from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Time: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Price: $12-$20

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Colored Footprints’ screening

This documentary — premiering at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center — tells the story of the B’more Tribe, 14 lifelong friends from Baltimore who embody the power of sisterhood, education and faith.

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Price: $7.50 for kids 12 and under; $15 for general admission. Tickets are available here.

Location: Murphy Fine Arts Center (2201 Argonne Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

Twings

For fans of gothy new wave, check out Baltimore act Twings, who headline Holy Frijoles alongside Carrellee and Social Station. Don’t forget your quarters to sample the Hampden bar’s fantastic pinball machine collection.

Time: 9 p.m.

Price: $17.51

Location: Holy Frijoles (908-912 W. 36th St.)

Family friendly? 21+

Hoochie Garden

This free dance party, hosted by JaySwann and Cash.Liss, takes over Current Space’s rear courtyard with a bass-booming soundtrack, barbecue from Lacaye and local vendors. DJ Unt.il is this week’s special guest.

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? Maybe leave the dance parties to the adults

Sunday, July 20

Andrea Max: ‘The Art of Exile’

Clinical social worker turned English teacher Andrea Max discusses her debut novel, a teen fantasy that deals with love, technology and the hunt for a hidden school for geniuses. Publisher Simon & Schuster describes it as “‘Legendborn’ meets ‘The Da Vinci Code.’”

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: The Ivy Bookshop (5928 Falls Road)

Family friendly? Yes