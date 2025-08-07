Let’s savor Baltimore’s remaining summer days and nights while we can.

As always, this weekend’s events lineup runs the gamut, from an affordable 5K and kid-friendly skateboarding lessons to dynamic concerts and arts performances.

Thursday, Aug. 7

WTMD’s First Thursday: Oh He Dead

Led by singer CJ Johnson, the Washington, D.C., quintet Oh He Dead headlines WTMD’s First Thursday festival — this season’s penultimate show — with its alluring blend of soul, pop and more. Check out this live performance of “California” from 2024 for a taste.

Alabama-based country singer-songwriter Kashus Culpepper and Baltimore’s Plant Dad will open. Expect the usual large array of local food and drink offerings available for purchase.

Time: 5:30-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Canton Waterfront Park (3001 Boston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

World Dance Festival

Whether dance is your life or a new curiosity, you’re bound to learn something new — and have some fun in the process — at this four-day downtown event that includes instructor-led workshops, live performances, late-night dance parties and more. Dance styles include bachata, salsa, Zouk, Afro-fusion and many more.

Time: Registration opens 5 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Price: Various pricing options. Daily entry starts at $42.40; a VIP full pass for four days costs $289.38. More info here.

Location: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor (401 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? All ages welcome

‘Brighter Skies’

This weekend is your last chance to see this all-Baltimore exhibit featuring works by Zoë Charlton, Erin Fostel, Charles Mason III and more.

Located in a renovated Bolton Hill townhome, the CPM Gallery show “gestures both towards hope for renewal and ironic hopelessness when considering environmental degradation, social turmoil, or performative politics,” per its website. Yeah, sounds about right.

Time: Exhibit runs through Saturday. Open by appointment: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: CPM Gallery (1512 Bolton St.)

Family friendly? Sure

‘Waxcast’ curatorial talk

Allison Gulick and Elliot Keeley, co-curators of the Baltimore Jewelry Center’s retrospective exhibition on Baltimore artist Earl Jones, sit down for an informal talk to answer your questions about the show and their approach. The exhibit closes Friday with a reception at the center, 5-8 p.m.

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Jewelry Center (10 E. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Paws on Parchment’

Cat and art lovers unite! It’s opening weekend for “Paws on Parchment,” the first of three new animal-themed exhibits at the Walters Art Museum. Visitors will see images of felines in centuries-old European, Islamic, and Armenian manuscripts — a lovely reminder that our collective obsession with cats is nothing new.

Plus, Friday is International Cat Day, so you kind of have to go, right? Exhibit runs through Feb. 15.

Time: 1-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, Aug. 8

Khumariyaan

This instrumental quartet from Pakistan performs a mesmerizing blend of Pashtun music from their home region with modern rock and pop sensibilities. Punjabi punk rock band Bumbu Sauce opens.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $24.57-$27.74

Location: Current Space (421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Battleclash

Veteran rappers MC Bravado and DDm present the inaugural Battleclash, a competition where eight MCs will battle each other to crown a champ at Metro Baltimore.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $25.75

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Orioles vs. Athletics

No, this dreadful season isn’t over yet. And no, the Savannah Bananas aren’t running it back this weekend.

On the bright side, Baltimore’s next home series offers three promo nights. Friday is 98 Rock Night with postgame fireworks, while Saturday is Adam Jones‘ Orioles Hall of Fame bobblehead giveaway. And Sunday could be the best of the bunch: a black corduroy O’s hat with an orange brim.

Time: 7:05 p.m. Friday through Saturday; 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: Ticket prices vary

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)

Family friendly? Yep

‘The Culture, the Community, the Cause’ concert

Longtime hip-hop producers and multi-instrumentalists Zo! and Tall Black Guy will be joined by vocalist Debórah Bond for the headlining concert of CLLCTIVLY’s 24-hour crowdfunding campaign, which aims to raise $2 million for local Black-led organizations.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $60.54-$108.55

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? 21+

‘Floating Down to Camelot’

A new play written by Steven Satta, a Towson University professor and the Iron Crow Theatre Company’s founding artistic director, debuts at Spotlighters Theatre for a seven-show run. The production directed by Cat Bustos centers on a scandalous painting gone missing.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: $24

Location: Spotlighters Theatre (817 St. Paul St.)

Family friendly? From the theater’s website: “We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child’s age and maturity level.”

Saturday, Aug. 9

$5 5K Run/Walk

Who says running a race has to be expensive? For the cost of an iced latte, this 5K welcomes participants of all ages and experience levels to Druid Hill Park for a casual run or walk.

Time: 7-9:30 a.m.

Price: $5.64

Location: Druid Hill Park (900 Druid Park Lake Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

Boards & Breakfast

In the City that Skates, it’s never too early to hop on a skateboard. Kids 12 and under can learn from Baltimore pro Joey Jett and other local skaters in a supportive outdoor setting at Rash Field Park by the Inner Harbor.

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Price: Free

Location: Jake’s Skate Park (300 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

Cody Jinks

If today’s country music leans too pop for your liking, Texas’ Cody Jinks could be a breath of fresh outlaw air. Jinks, alongside opener Tanner Usrey, stops by Pier Six Pavilion in support of his new album, July’s “In My Blood.”

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $42-$145.80 (plus taxes)

Location: Pier Six Pavilion (731 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? All ages

Better Off Dead

Saturday marks 30 years since Jerry Garcia’s death, yet the Grateful Dead frontman’s cultural influence and legacy feel stronger than ever. Celebrate the life and jams of Captain Trips at Better Off Dead’s annual tribute show in Federal Hill.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $24.72

Location: The 8x10 (10 E. Cross St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Simply Charming Mozart

With a title like this, what’s not to like? The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s SummerFest Series continues with a performance, led by conductor Nicolas Ellis, of three compositions by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $30-$104 (plus fees)

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Summers in the 7th Block Party

Bring the family to this seventh annual community celebration, where attendees can receive free backpacks and food while supplies last. Behind the event is the regional nonprofit Infinite Legacy and its Decision Project initiative, which promotes education about organ, eye and tissue donation.

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Outside the Edenbridge Health building (3201 Tioga Parkway)

Family friendly? Yes

‘What Freedom Costs‘

This collaboration between Behind the Walls, Between the Lines and Nature is Balm uses photos, videos, print and digital materials, and spoken word to consider the true definition of freedom and whether Black Americans have it.

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: Area 405 (405 E. Oliver St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, Aug. 10

Anthony David

There’s only one Bill Withers. But Keystone Korner hosts potentially the next best thing: Anthony David, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Georgia who will perform as Withers on Sunday. Come see why David’s rich baritone has drawn comparisons to the late “Lean on Me” artist. The performance will be streamed online ($15 plus fees) as well.

Time: 5 p.m.

Price: $45 (plus fees)

Location: Keystone Korner Baltimore (1350 Lancaster St.)

Family friendly? Yes, but bar seating is 21+ only