Who says you need to head to the beach for some summer fun?

We close out July’s final weekend with plenty to do in Baltimore — from new plays and dance parties to Restaurant Week and a downtown reggae concert. Here’s what’s on deck.

Thursday, July 24

BMA exhibits close

Here’s your last chance to see two Baltimore Museum of Art exhibits before their runs end after this weekend: “Watershed,” a study of early modern Dutch landscapes and water, and the Baker Artist Awards exhibition of recent winners.

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Price: Free

Location: Baltimore Museum of Art (10 Art Museum Drive)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Shark Week‘ at Pink Flamingo

Yes, the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” is still a thing. The creative Remington rum bar Pink Flamingo is serving shark-themed drinks — like the $10 Kona Big Wave beer and Malört-Rockey’s shot combo — and food, including “chum bucket” calamari and blood sausage, because duh. Eat up while they play this year’s new programming on TV. Runs through Saturday.

Time: Bar is open from 4-11 p.m. “Surviving Jaws” documentary starts at 8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Pink Flamingo (300 W. 30th St.)

Family friendly? Sure, but also it’s a bar.

Cara Beth Satalino

The singer-songwriter, who previously lived in Baltimore and performed under the name Outer Spaces, opens for Kyle Field’s California folk project, Little Wings, at Current Space. Baltimore artist Small Sur, a.k.a. Bob Keal, will also perform.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $17.18-$20.34

Location: Current Space (421 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? It’s in the outdoor garden bar.

Friday, July 25

Baltimore Restaurant Week

Now’s the time to finally check out that hot restaurant you’ve had at the top of your list for months. From high-end Venezuelan cuisine at Station North’s Alma Cocina Latina to choosing between brunch or dinner at the Duchess in Hampden, there are roughly 70 culinary destinations to explore in the city.

Runs through Aug. 3. Check out the full list of participating restaurants.

‘Simulations’

This opening reception kicks off the new solo exhibit from Baltimore artist Terence Hannum, whose paintings and sculptures made with 3D printers explore the blurred line between the natural and unnatural.

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: SPCE Baltimore Project Space at City Arts 2 (1700 Greenmount Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

#Trans4Trans4Theater

Dubbed Baltimore’s first theater festival by and for trans artists, the three-day #T4T4T looks to support and promote trans and gender-nonconforming creatives. The weekend schedule includes a drag show, a trans theater community roundtable, workshops, an art and care fair and more.

Time: 7-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Price: Suggested donation on sliding scale — $25 suggested for three-day pass. All proceeds will be donated to TRAC, Baltimore Safe Haven and CASA Baltimore.

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Family friendly? All ages

12 Days of Christmas at Max’s

Here’s an ideal event for beer lovers: The Fells Point beer haven Max’s Taphouse celebrates Christmas in July with the tapping of a dozen ultra-rare brews made by California’s the Bruery. Max’s says it’s the only Maryland bar to receive all 12 of the beers, which all nod to the famous “12 Days of Christmas” carol.

Time: Opens 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free admission

Location: Max’s Taphouse (737 S. Broadway)

Family friendly? 21+ to drink, of course.

‘The Gambler’

New York City’s Exponential Festival brings this play about two women who ditch the nursing home in favor of final days filled with gambling and sin to Le Mondo for four performances over the weekend.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $20.50

Location: Le Mondo (406 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Gaza Thrift

This benefit at the Ottobar for displaced Palestinian families includes DJ sets by DJ-SUN, Jay Swann, Bmore Alien and DJ Dolla. On Saturday night, the Remington venue hosts a full-band performance by J Roddy Walston, along with the Oranges Band.

Time: 10 p.m.

Price: $15.89-$26.16

Location: The Ottobar (2549 N. Howard St.)

Family friendly? 18+

Saturday, July 26

BSO honors John Williams

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra celebrates the expansive career of film composer John Williams with two events: First, the Harry Potter Family Day concert at 11 a.m., then a “Blockbusters” performance at 7:30 p.m. with exciting compositions from “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park” and more.

Time: 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Price: 11 a.m. show — $14-$55 (plus fees); 7:30 p.m. show — $30-$104 (plus fees)

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

James Murphy Jr.: Show & Tell

Creatively Black Baltimore, the pop-up exhibition at the Inner Harbor Light Street Pavilion, hosts this artist talk with Maryland Institute College of Art alum James Murphy Jr.

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Light Street Pavilion (301 Light St., second floor)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Girls Night: The Musical’

This off-Broadway musical is a touching ode to female friendships, with familiar sing-along hits like “It’s Raining Men” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Time: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Price: $39-$99 (plus taxes)

Location: M&T Bank Exchange (401 W. Fayette St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for 13+

Fête Champêtre

Feeling fancy? Baltimore City Recreation and Parks presents this “luxe garden party” at Middle Branch Park with food trucks, lawn games and performances by singer-songwriters Musiq Soulchild and Daley.

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Price: $65-$90 (plus fees)

Location: Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave.)

Family friendly? Leave this soiree to the grown folks.

Motor House Crab Feast

After a car crashed into its front doors late last month, the Station North arts venue Motor House is raising money for repairs and other support with a community-minded feast of steamed crabs. (Does it get much more Maryland than that?) Crabs will be supplied by Xash Crabs, while DJ Sun provides the soundtrack.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: $100-$575 (plus fees)

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Vybz Kartel

The Worl’ Boss returns. Released from prison last year, the Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel hits the stage at CFG Bank Arena.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $74-$296.55 (plus taxes)

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, July 27

Womxn’s Brew Culture Club

The Baltimore branch of this beer-minded community group is meeting at Waverly Brewing Company, welcoming women, nonbinary folks and others to a casual, inclusive conversation around craft brews.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Location: Waverly Brewing Company (1625-C Union Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes