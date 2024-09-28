Summer was pretty dry, which has led the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to predict that our fall foliage will change earlier than normal this year, and feature more yellows and golds than reds and purples.

Melissa Nash, a forester in Garrett County, said the leaves are changing about two weeks ahead of schedule in that part of the state.

“The trees are stressed, so we’re starting to see that change a little bit earlier this year,” she said.

As days get shorter, chlorophyll production in leaves slows down and eventually stops. The chlorophyll, which is green, is eventually destroyed, so other pigments in the leaves — the reds, oranges, yellows and golds of autumn — become visible, Nash explained.

Out west, where Maryland saw drought over the summer, colors will probably be more muted than usual.

“We’ll still have color, but it might not be the real vibrant reds or oranges,” she said. “I don’t expect the color to last quite as long because of the drought.”

Leaves from Garrett County to Carroll County are “just changing” according to the latest report from the DNR. The rest of the state has not reported significant change.

Drought has also stressed the trees into dropping some leaves early. Getting the best autumnal experience depends on getting a proper mix of conditions that are wet but not too wet, and with warm days without drought, said Jonathan Kays, principal agent at the University of Maryland Extension.

Nathan House is also a forester with the Department of Natural Resources, though he works out of Parkville. He said the rain that the Baltimore region has seen recently could help keep this part of the state on a “normal timeline” for peak fall foliage.

That “normal” timeline around Baltimore is between mid-October and the fourth week of October, House said.

Where to take in fall foliage

Maryland has an abundance of parks and forests in which to enjoy the changing colors. DNR staff suggested going during the weekday to avoid weekend crowds, if you can.

Out west, there are options like Rocky Gap State Park, Swallow Falls State Park, Cunningham Falls State Park and Greenbrier State Park, all which have great vantage points for checking out the leaves.

Closer to Baltimore, House suggested areas around Lake Roland and the Loch Raven, Liberty or Prettyboy reservoirs. You can also enjoy the foliage along the water in Patapsco Valley State Park.

Kays suggested seeking out mountains in Maryland, in Frederick or Washington counties, for example, for a chance to see a stratification of tree species and leaf colors.

But wherever you go to take in the colors, Kays had a strong endorsement for getting out of your car to take a hike, rather than drive around from spot to spot.

“The best way to enjoy the woods in the fall is to walk through the woods,” he said.