As you slide down the bannister of life, may the splinters never point the wrong way.

It’s an Irish blessing oft repeated in this reporter’s household and a good sentiment heading into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Here are seven things to do for the week ending March 19.

Dorothy Parker lecture at Howard County Library’s Glenwood Branch

7 to 8 p.m. Friday

Dorothy Parker was once known as the wittiest woman in America. Historian Jack Burkert is offering a lecture on the famed writer and poet’s work and personal life, during which she grappled with alcohol, divorce and a suicide attempt. The event is free, but attendees are asked to register in advance.

Trivia Night at Dive Bar & Grill

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Show off your intellectual prowess at Trivia in the Loft with Charm City Trivia. This event, at 8600 Foundry St. in Savage Mill. is open to anyone age 21 or older. Start thinking up a creative team name now.

‘Little Women’ the musical at Centennial High School

7 p.m. Thursday

Eat your heart out, Greta Gerwig. Howard County teens are putting on the musical version of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” Whether you’re a Meg, Jo, Beth or Amy, this is a family-friendly story about growing up during the Civil War. Tickets start at $15 with discounts for students and seniors.

St. Patty’s Day Cookie Decorating in Ellicott City

6:30 p.m. Friday

Forget Shamrock Shakes. Participants in this St. Patrick’s Day event get to sip on milkshakes from The Crazy Mason while decorating cookies and learning new techniques. Tickets are $60.

Bimbo Bingo in Columbia

8 to 10 p.m. Friday

Black Flag Brewing is hosting Bimbo Bingo to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Silver & Sons BBQ food truck will be on site. Tickets are $15.

Leprechaun Party in Woodstock

10 to 11 p.m. Friday

What St. Patrick’s Day celebration would be complete without leprechauns? Show up in your best leprechaun costume at The Woodstock Inn, 1416 Woodstock Road, for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the inn. There will be a DJ and Green Tea Shots.

Chunky knit blanket-making event at The Mall in Columbia

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Winter isn’t over yet! Cozy up with fellow crafters for a class hosted at Tapville, in The Mall in Columbia. Participants will learn how to knit a chunky blanket that would make any influencer jealous. This event is open to anyone 13 years of age and older and costs $100. All materials will be provided.