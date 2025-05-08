You can book it to several literary-themed events this week or treat your mom to a Mother’s Day activity out of the house. There’s theater, trivia, mini-golf and more.

Here are seven things to do in Howard County for the week of May 8-13.

‘The Music Man’ at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

6 p.m. Thursday

Con man Harold Hill’s antics take center stage beginning this week at Toby’s. The classic musical runs through May 18. Tickets start at $97 for adults and $75 for kids 12 and under.

Midnight mini golf at Columbia SportsPark

9 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday and Saturday

No need to dust off your golf apparel. This 21-and-over event comes with a ’90s theme and dress code. Enjoy unlimited mini golf, lawn games, adult beverages and Bennett’s Grill food truck. General admission is $15 and a limited number of tickets will be available for $18 at the door.

Read-aloud party at Robinson Nature Center

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

Howard County Public Library and Robinson Nature Center are partnering for a “Bookworm Bash” featuring read-aloud story time with local authors, crafts and interactive play. This event is free and open to all ages.

Books in Bloom at Columbia park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Downtown Columbia’s signature literary festival returns for its ninth year, with a lineup of authors that includes Kwame Alexander, Eric Puchner, (Columbia’s own) Laurie Frankel and more. The festival at Color Burst Park includes live author interviews and Q&As, an outdoor bookstore, a community book swap plus food, drinks, and family-friendly activities. This event is free but we recommend reserving tickets in advance.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Festival at Merriweather Park

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Celebrate Howard County’s vibrant AAPI culture at the Chrysalis in Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. This free, family-friendly event features performances, live music, food, art and activities that organizers say “honor the rich traditions and diverse stories” of these communities. Reservations can be made here.

‘The Office’ trivia at Columbia brewpub

Noon Saturday

If you love inside jokes or would love to be a part of one someday, the upcoming “That’s What She Said” Trivia: The Office Edition event is a good place to start. Assemble a team and dress up as your favorite character from the hit comedy series, which aired from 2005 to 2013, for a chance to win a Dundee. The event will be held at the Reckless Shepherd Brewery in Columbia. Organizers are promising more fun than Pretzel Day. Reserve a spot by calling 410-312-4907 or emailing mndshffr@gmail.com

Mother’s Day comedy show at Busboys & Poets Columbia

6 p.m. Sunday

Motherhood is hard, but it’s also hilarious. So book a babysitter and head to Columbia this Mother’s Day for a night of standup comedy featuring three moms who’ve been there. Tickets are $15 in advance and $10 on the day of the performance.