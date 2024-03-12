The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore is filled with must-visit places. Check out these gems the next time you’re in town.

On the heels of the CIAA tournament, I stumbled across BuzzFeed reporter Morgan Murrell’s comprehensive list of things to do in Baltimore. Charm City clearly made quite an impression on the scribe.

I wanted to share a list of my own to make her next trip equally enjoyable.

Morgan, and BuzzFeed fans, check out this baker’s dozen list of must-visit places the next time you’re in town.

Prim and Proper's dining room is adorned with chandeliers and golden booths. (Matti Gellman)

Prim & Proper — The newly opened haute spot is the place to be seen. Chef Calvin Riley serves up scrumptious bites, and a there’s a well-curated cocktail program to check out.

Blacksauce Kitchen — Hearty, elevated biscuit sandwiches with a soulful spin. These treats are definitely itis worthy.

W.C. Harlan — After your visit to Clavel, visit its sister property, the pioneering speakeasy W.C. Harlan. It’s dark, moody and cool.

Kong Pocha — This hidden gem is home to the city’s best Korean fried chicken and beef bulgogi. The restaurant also features a karaoke room so you can sing away all those dinner calories.

A 12-hour brined young, whole chicken at Alma Cocina Latina. (John-John Williams IV/The Baltimore Banner)

Alma Cocina Latina — This James Beard nominated Venezuelan restaurant feels like you are in a lush, tropical paradise with a plants and various foliage bursting from every corner. And unlike some places, the food is as scrumptious as its decor.

Miss Carter’s Place — Owner and chef Cia Carter has a winner on her hands with this cute, contemporary sit down in downtown. The banana pudding is legendary. Just ask Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Her savory meals featuring crab stuffed chicken breasts, lamb chops, and baked mac and cheese are all hauntingly good.

Anchor Bar offers inventive, nautical-themed cocktails paired with tasty bar snacks. (Cameron Franzoni / The Baltimore Banner)

Anchor Tavern — Veteran Steve Marvonis serves up the city’s best smoked Old Fashion. He’ll also allow you to take over his iPad and play DJ for the evening.

B Side — What’s not to love when you gain entry to this speakeasy on the ground level of Hotel Revival by inserting a coin into a jukebox.

Clavel Mezcaleria — Who doesn’t like a variety of tacos and mezcal in a warm, welcoming setting. This James Beard-nominated hot spot in Remington is worth the visit.

The Urban Oyster — Chef Jasmine Norton has opened the nation’s first Black women-owned oyster bar. But the offerings don’t stop with the oysters. The ox tail lasagna (read that again) is a must.

Filmmaker Taura Musgrove, right, stands with former state Sen. Michael Mitchell, in front of what was once the law office of longtime Baltimore civil rights advocate Juanita Jackson Mitchell. (Wesley Lapointe/for the Baltimore Banner)

Lillie Carrol Jackson Civil Rights Museum — Learn about the iconic trailblazing Civil Rights leader in her namesake museum. Check out this story to see what new things are being done to better honor her memory.

National Great Blacks in Wax Museum — From Martin Luther King Jr. to the children of the Civil Rights Movement, the museum, which recently received $2 million in federal funding, is a must for those looking for a unique way to digest Black history.

The Peale — Known as Baltimore’s Community museum, offerings range from a discussion dedicated to Victorine Quille Adams, the first African-American woman to serve on the Baltimore City Council to an interactive experience revolving around Baron Munchausen.