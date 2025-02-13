Hundreds of candles surrounding a string quartet.

Sounds nice for Valentine’s Day, and — depending on your taste in music — it might be better if they’re playing Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”

Fever, the events promotion platform, is a tech solution for the arts. Its most popular show so far has been “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which turned the Dutch post-impressionist’s most famous works into an absorbing light show.

Sort of a museum experience, but not.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s doing the same thing with Candlelight Concerts. It books events with string quartets managed by Listeo Music Group, a network of more than 1,700 musicians, and fills the venues with candles and music.

Friday, it launches its 2025 performances in Annapolis with tributes to “Coldplay & Imagine Dragons.” Fever is betting that alternative rock scored for violins, viola and cello will be a bigger seller than Haydn, Mozart or Beethoven.

The 60-minute program starts at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $67, plus taxes and fees. Maybe it’s just the right thing after a V-Day dinner.

And no, the candles aren’t real. Those are a fire hazard. Fever uses LED candles.

Candlelight Concerts, a growing musical venture by Fever Events, plans four performances at Maryland Hall through May. (Fever)

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, so here are some more things to do on national date night and in the coming week.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Alternate Valentine

7-8 p.m. Friday

Stan and Joe’s opens The Lounge upstairs for A Bloody Valentine’s Dinner: True Crime, Murder, and Twisted History.

The evening of storytelling from Original Annapolis Tours and Crawls includes dinner and drinks. Tickets are $85.

Mineral ideas

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

Annapolis Crystals will host a trunk show of Herkimer Diamonds, “double-terminated” quartz crystals mined in New York.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The crystals have points at both ends, giving them a unique shape with 18 facets. Admission is free but registration is requested. Crystals are priced individually, and big ones can cost more than $1,000.

The shop also offers a seminar from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for people interested in exploring the idea that Herkimer Diamonds enhance psychic connections. The seminar is $40, plus fees.

Comic update

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No matter where you left off, the universe of comic book stories continues to expand.

Third Eye Comics will host writer Jason Aaron and artist Mahmud Asrar for the launch of its new six-part dark fantasy, “Bug Wars.” Issue No. 1 features Slade Slaymaker as a kid from Alabama lost in a world of marauding ant armies, spider witches and beetle-riding barbarians. Free admission, comics priced separately.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Revolving doors

9 p.m.-midnight Saturday

Rick and the Revolving Doors is a popular bar band in Annapolis. You can catch their blues, funk and rock at Blackwall Hitch. No cover.

Sunday romance

7:30 p.m. Sunday

Emmaline is a jazz-pop vocalist, violinist and songwriter. She’ll bring the weekend’s second candlelit performance to Ram’s Head on Stage.

It’s an all-ages show. Madisun Bailey, an Annapolis singer-songwriter, will open the show. Tickets are $32.50 plus taxes and fees.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Color me 50

10 a.m. Tuesday

The Annapolis Watercolor Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the opening of the first of several planned exhibits and events at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

“50 Years on the Chesapeake” runs through March 16, and features works of some of the club’s 200 members painting scenes from the bay and its tributaries. An awards reception at the museum is planned from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. except Mondays. Admission is $5-$7.