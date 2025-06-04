We have a window before it’s 90 degrees all the time, so it’s a good time to get outside before it’s hot enough to melt a snowball. Here are seven things to do in Baltimore County for the week ending June 11.

Thursday

Pokémon Club, 6-7:30 p.m.

Grab your cards and join other enthusiasts at the Arbutus Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library for some friendly competition and crafts around the popular game.

Pints and Pages, 6:30 p.m.

Head north to the Black Locust Hops Farm Brewery for a lively conversation about your latest reads. What could be better than a book club and a beer? The brewery is located at 21305 Heathcote Road in Freeland.

Saturday

Ballet, various times

Charm City Ballet, a perennial “best of” dance company on many local lists, presents its original full-length ballet production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door. For children under 12: $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Online ticket sales will end Friday, but tickets will be available for purchase at the door. The show is at Gordon Center for the Peforming Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills. Saturday shows are at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 3 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bunnies in the branch, 11 a.m.- noon

Do your children love bunnies? Trust me, you will want to see them in action at the Parkville-Carney Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library before you decide on them as pets. The Baltimore County 4-H Club will introduce you to their furry, funny pets and how to care for them.

Music festival, 1-6 p.m.

What better way to spend the day than at Music in the Woods at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center? The cost is $10 per car, and cash is appreciated. Bring your instrument and jam or just listen to the bluegrass, folk and rock music that the professionals play. There will be food for sale and craft vendors. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair.

Summer soiree, 1:30 p.m.

Boordy Vineyards knows that adults like to enjoy their wine without the sometimes-disruptive pint-sized non-wine drinkers underfoot. (And as a parent, I thank them for this.) Thus, music on the patio at the northern Baltimore County winery occurs in two shifts: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adults, and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for families with children. The music by Raul del Moral is free, but you can purchase food from Lib’s Catering and delicious ice cream from Prigel Family Creamery.

Country tunes, 4-7 p.m.

Inverness Brewing in Monkton has music most weekends, and this weekend they’re welcoming country musician Ethan Lake for a four-hour set. Enjoy snacks, drinks, and some truly excellent guitar strumming and singing. The brewing company is located at 16200 Markoe Road in Monkton.