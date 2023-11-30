The Christmas creep phenomenon is behind us. We’ve officially entered the bona fide winter holidays season.

If you want to feel like you’ve wandered onto the set of a Hallmark Channel movie, The Banner can recommend multiple events to check out this weekend. We’ve also included a few indoor activities in case you’re sick of your house but don’t want to deal with the rainy, temperamental weather.

Here are some fun things to do this weekend.

Thursday, Nov. 30

John Mulaney

If you haven’t yet seen the two-time Emmy winner’s latest Netflix stand-up special “Baby J,” comedian John Mulaney is bringing his show to Maryland this week. The former “Saturday Night Live” writer manages to find the humor in his personal turmoil brought on by addiction and a difficult divorce.

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; show begins at 9 p.m.

Location: The HALL at Live! (7002 Arundel Mills Circle) in Hanover

Cost: Tickets start at $59.99

Family friendly? No, you must be 21 years or older.

Mr. Trash Wheel documentaries

Catch two short-form documentaries about Baltimore’s famous garbage gobbler Thursday night. The first is “Baltimore’s Healthy Harbor Initiative,” a short film by Aliceanna Collective that chronicles water advocates as they take the plunge into the Inner Harbor. Stay next for the world premiere of “Mr. Trash Wheel,” a short film by Rivers are Life that tells the story of the viral trash interceptor. Each screening will be preceded by a happy hour and followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers and select cast members.

Time: Two screenings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Location: Harbor East Cinemas (645 S. President St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $25. A VIP ticket for $35 will get you a Mr. Trash Wheel cocktail and popcorn.

Family friendly? Sure, he has googly eyes, after all.

Friday, Dec. 1

Polar Express Train Ride

You don’t have to tell your kids the North Pole is nowhere near Baltimore. They’ll be too busy enjoying hot chocolate and cookies aboard the city’s own Polar Express while listening to the classic children’s story. All you have to do is brace for silver sleigh bells given to each child on the ride.

Time: Rides at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: B&O Railroad Museum (901 W. Pratt St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $47

Family friendly? Yes.

Sagamore Spirit Tree Lighting

Bring your own blankets and chairs to the waterfront lawn of Sagamore Distillery for live music, warm cider, hot chocolate, whiskey cocktails and children’s crafts ahead of the tree lighting. Dogs are welcome, too, but must be on a leash.

Time: Tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Location: Sagamore Spirit Distillery (301 E. Cromwell St.)

Cost: This event is free, but expect to pay for food truck fare and drinks.

Family friendly? Yes.

Highlandtown Holiday Celebration

Head to the library for a free photo with Santa as well as hot cocoa and Hula-Hooping to the soundtrack set by DJ Eddible. There will be a performance and tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Squeeze a little more fun into the night by participating in the neighborhood Art Walk or visiting the Holiday Night Market at the Creative Alliance through 9 p.m.

Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Location: Southeast Anchor Library (3601 Eastern Ave.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lighted Boat Parade

More than 50 boats decorated with twinkling lights will light up Baltimore’s waterfront. You can take in this sight from a number of neighborhoods around town.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: The parade can been seen from the Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Canton.

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

German-American Weekend at Christmas Village

The Christmas Village and its various eats and vendors are open throughout December, but this weekend will feature a special celebration of German and American friendship. That includes performances from Washingtonia Schuhplattler at 1 p.m. and the Alpenrose Schuhplattler at 3 p.m.

Time: 12-9 p.m.

Location: West Shore Park (501 Light St.)

Cost: While the outdoor area is free, adults 18 and older must pay $5 to enter the heated festival tent. Kids get free entry.

Family friendly? Yes.

MICA Art Market

This pop-up holiday market has grown to occupy three whole floors of Maryland Institute College of Art’s Brown Center, featuring an incredible selection of artwork, crafts and other pieces produced by the institution’s students, alumni, faculty and staff. Get your holiday shopping done and spread your dollars locally.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Brown Center (1301 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Cost: You’ll want to bring pocket money for shopping.

Family friendly? Yes.

Candlelight Concert

When the days get shorter, there’s nothing like candlelight to soften the edges of winter. Enjoy some chamber music by candlelight this weekend performed by the Poulenc Trio, an ensemble featuring piano, oboe and bassoon.

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Location: Peale Museum (225 Holliday St.)

Cost: General admission is $25 while student tickets are free

Family friendly? Yes.

Black Tech Saturdays

A networking event for Black tech founders, funders and entrepreneurs is coming to Baltimore. First organized in Detroit in May, the Black Tech Saturdays has attracted more than 4,000 participants interested in networking and sharing resources to build community wealth. The organization’s founders say they are expanding efforts to more cities across the country and Baltimore is its first stop.

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Location: Four Seasons Baltimore (200 International Drive)

Cost: Free. Those interested can register here or at the door.

Family friendly? No, this is geared toward professionals.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Mayor’s Christmas Parade

Bundle up and head to North Baltimore for the city’s annual Christmas parade, which features a fabulous selection of regional marching bands, floats, giant balloons and, of course, an appearance from Santa.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: The 2.5-mile parade route winds down Falls Road from Coldspring Lane and turns onto West 36th Street in Hampden.

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.

Ethiopia Exhibit

Explore the artistic traditions of Ethiopia, from their origins to the present day, at the Walters Art Museum. The “Ethiopia at the Crossroads” exhibit includes more than 220 objects spanning 1,750 years of Ethiopia’s proud artistic, cultural and religious history. Much historic artistic production in Ethiopia supported one of the three Abrahamic faiths (Judaism, Christianity and Islam), all of which have early roots in the African nation. It was also the only African nation never colonized.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yes.