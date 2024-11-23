Mulled wine and bratwurst fans rejoice.

Christmas Village in Baltimore, inspired by the Nuremberg Christmas Market in Germany, kicks off Saturday in the Inner Harbor.

The holiday market, now in its 11th season, will feature dozens of vendors this year and a new oversized Schwibbogen, a traditional German holiday decoration, but this one with a Baltimore twist, according to a press release.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Christmas Village.

When can I visit the Christmas Village?

The festival will kick off this weekend with the lighting of a 26-foot tree at Rash Field Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and a preview from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It will then go dark for three days, and reopen on Thanksgiving from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will otherwise be open from noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays except for Dec. 23 and 24, with the village completing its run at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The website urges people to check the weather, noting that the market will close early in case of heavy rain or snow.

The village is located in the Inner Harbor at 501 Light St., near the Baltimore Visitor Center and Maryland Science Center.

How much do tickets cost?

The outdoor area of the Christmas Village is free and open to the public.

On weekdays, the heated tent is also free. On some weekends, people over 18 need to buy a $5 season pass, which allows unlimited reentry into the festival tent. Kids under 18 are free.

There will be plenty of opportunities to shop. This year, the market features dozens of vendors in “charming wooden booths,” according to the website. Make sure to check out the Käthe Wohlfahrt, described in the website as Germany’s “top Christmas ornament and decor company.”

You will also have to pay for food and drinks, with prices varying from a few bucks to $16. Think bratwurst grill. Pork schnitzel. Bacon on a stick. Three kinds of corn on the cob. You can’t go wrong.

Beverages, including cocktails, are $9 to $15.

There are plenty of food and drink options, including mulled wine and hot chocolate. (Sophia Carrara/Christmas Village in Baltimore)

What else is there to do?

The market will also offer movie nights on Wednesdays, featuring “Scrooge” (1935), “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) and “The Great Rupert” (1950). If you are not a holiday movie fan, there’s also Thirsty Thursday Wine Tastings.

The carousel and Ferris wheel will also be open most days, though kids under 54 inches have to be accompanied by a paying adult. Kids can also meet Gingy, the Gingerbread, and take holiday pictures with Santa.

What is parking like?

Parking in the Inner Harbor area can be limited, so plan accordingly.

The website says the village has a deal at Harbor Court Garage (30 E. Lee St.) for $15. Make sure to pull the ticket when you enter the garage, then take it to the information booth in the heated tent at the Christmas Village to get a parking sticker. Scan both codes on the ticket for a discounted rate.

You can also take the Charm City Circulator, the subway, the light rail or the MARC train.