Although basketball is the main draw, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament offers much more than just a sporting event — it’s an exuberant, weeklong celebration of the many facets of historically Black college and university culture.

Though not exhaustive, this overview is a handy guide to the step shows, educational programs and parties happening next week.

CIAA Fan Fest

CIAA’s free two-day event takes over the Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.) with the sights and sounds that make it a destination. Highlights include:

Feb. 28

Battle of the Bands (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.): The conference’s ecstatic marching bands will bring boundless energy to the stage.

Stepshow Throwdown — Greeks vs. Greeks (7 p.m.): Always a showstopper, this step show between fraternities from all over the East Coast — including Coppin State’s Zeta Phi Beta and Bowie State’s Iota Phi Theta — will have the crowd out of their seats with their thrilling percussive dance routines.

March 1

Super Saturday (8 a.m. to noon): Rise and shine for this morning event, which features a cheerleading exhibition, the crowning of Mister and Miss CIAA and a performance from “Yea Yea” rapper Lady London.

Stepshow Stepoff — School vs. School (6 p.m.): The step show fun isn’t limited to colleges. High schoolers, including teams from Baltimore and Greenbelt, get to showcase their talents on Day 2.

Concerts and parties

Feb. 28

The CIAA Block Party

Strictly for the R&B fans, this party at Power Plant Live features a headlining performance from the genre stalwart Lloyd, whose sticky hits such as “You” and “Get It Shawty” still ring out today.

Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Power Plant Live (34 Market Place)

Price: General admission is $34.48 (plus fees), with VIP packages available.

March 1

GUMBO: A Dirty South Dance Party

Not an official CIAA event, this 21-plus dance party will appeal to anyone looking to sweat it out midday on the dance floor to 808-heavy Southern rap, crunk and bounce hits.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Soundstage (124 Market Place)

Price: $12.51 to $23.18 (plus fees) in advance; $44.52 (plus fees) day of.

StaDAYium Collection: Power Plant Edition

Dubbed the largest running day party at CIAA, this event will be spread across Power Plant Live’s venues. Music will be provided by a rotating cast of DJs, including 92Q’s DJ Quicksilva.

Time: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live

Price: $45.13 plus fees for general admission; other packages available.

Jeezy: Standing Ovation … the Grand Finale

Somehow Jeezy’s seminal debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101,” turns 20 this year, yet its high points still soar like his trademark ad-libs (“That’s riiiiiiight”). The Atlanta rapper brings the festivities to a close at Power Plant Live. Meanwhile, Luckie’s Tavern is selling table reservations to watch the fight between Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach.

Time: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: Power Plant Live

Price: $45.13 (plus fees) for Jeezy general admission with packages available. Davis-Roach tables range from $375.28 to $535.03 (plus fees).

March 2

HBCU Brunch

Ready to keep the party going? There’s always Sunday brunch and this subsequent day party, both at Power Plant Live.

Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Power Plant Live

Price: $71.75 for general admission to both brunch and the party; $18.50 for just the party (plus fees). Packages range from $103.70 to $535.03 (plus fees).

Food

Feb. 22 onward

The weeklong Black-Owned Restaurant Tour features breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner options at 16 participating eateries, including BLK Swan, Rooted Rotisserie and Yebo Kitchen. Each day offers different featured restaurants; check out the full schedule here . Reservations are encouraged.

Festivities begin Saturday (details below) at CHX Premium Kitchen with remarks from outgoing Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson and other local leaders — plus a champagne toast.

Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: CHX Premium Kitchen (1724 Whetstone Way)

Price: Free.

Community events

Feb. 26

High School Education Day

The event is open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Attendees will receive insights from college recruiters from Maryland and nearby states on what to expect as they continue their education. Admissions offers and scholarships from CIAA schools will be available, and the U.S. Army ROTC will be on hand to give a presentation.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center

Price: Free.

Feb. 27

Career Expo

Whether you’re looking for a job or an internship — or simply want more information as you consider your career path — this event provides numerous opportunities to network with recent graduates, current students, recruiters and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Baltimore Convention Center

Price: Free.

CIAA Health & Wellness Summit

Local athletes and medical professionals will participate in panel discussions on topics such as mental health, diabetes, COVID-19 and nutrition.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture (830 E. Pratt St.)

Price: Free.

Feb. 28

Tech Summit House

Creatives from the worlds of technology, music and culture convene to discuss digital equity, career opportunities and more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Rita Rossi Colwell Center (701 E. Pratt St.)

Price: Free.

March 1

Money Moves Financial Summit

For those looking to improve their financial stability or grow their small business, this event includes panel discussions with local entrepreneurs and business leaders who will provide actionable advice to strengthen your standing.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Rita Rossi Colwell Center