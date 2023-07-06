The Tempest
7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 22
The Classic Theatre of Maryland returns to its roots as a Shakespearean theater troupe with a production of “The Tempest.” It’s the bard’s story of shipwreck and magic staged at the company’s West Street theater. $55-$75 plus fees.
Paddlers, get ready
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
The Chesapeake Stand Up Challenge is an open-water race set in Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River, with three courses based on varying skill levels. This year’s race will be dedicated to friend Geoff Ewenson, a professional sailor who died last year at age 50, to help people facing hardships. A portion of your fees will be donated to the EWE Spirit Foundation. Additional donations can be made on the registration page. Limited to 125 paddlers. $50-$65 to register, but spectators can see the race from the Eastport Yacht Club, City Dock and the Einhardt-Russell Street-End Park in Eastport.
Words of truth
7 p.m. Saturday
The seventh annual Speak Your Truth event at ArtFarm will present people breaking the stigma of mental illness through words and art. The event will feature visual artists, poets, fashion designers and an open mic portion. Proceeds support the National Alliance on Mental Illness Anne Arundel County chapter. $15 plus fees.
Championship run
5 p.m. Sunday
Undefeated so far, the Annapolis Blues head into their final home game of the regular season in great shape for their first National Premier Soccer League postseason. Regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s match against the Alexandria Reds at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Blues will finish atop the Mid-Atlantic Conference and face the fourth seed on Monday, July 12 in Annapolis. $8-$12.
Summer concerts
6-8 p.m. Sunday
Free outdoor concerts are one of the joys of summer and this week, why not try out the series at City Dock put on by the Art in Public Places Commission of Annapolis? Vibraphonist Joe Baione leads his quartet with some cool jazz for an audience smart enough to bring their own chairs. Free.
Uniform blues
7:30-8 p.m. Tuesday
Chief Musician Rory Cherry leads the Naval Academy ensemble Blues & Gold in a performance of classic blues and blues-inspired music by artists such as B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Billy Preston, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Clapton. Free.
Film screening
7 p.m. Wednesday
The Annapolis Film Society presents “Jules,” a sci-fi comedy starring Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris and Jane Curtin at the Bowen Theatre inside Maryland Hall. The quiet of a small Pennsylvania town is upended when a UFO and its extraterrestrial passenger crash and Kingsley’s character develops a close relationship with the extraterrestrial he calls “Jules.” $15 plus fees.
