The Tempest

The Classic Theatre of Maryland returns to its roots as a Shakespearean theater troupe with a production of “The Tempest.” It’s the bard’s story of shipwreck and magic staged at the company’s West Street theater. $55-$75 plus fees.

Paddlers, get ready

The Chesapeake Stand Up Challenge is an open-water race set in Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River, with three courses based on varying skill levels. This year’s race will be dedicated to friend Geoff Ewenson, a professional sailor who died last year at age 50, to help people facing hardships. A portion of your fees will be donated to the EWE Spirit Foundation. Additional donations can be made on the registration page. Limited to 125 paddlers. $50-$65 to register, but spectators can see the race from the Eastport Yacht Club, City Dock and the Einhardt-Russell Street-End Park in Eastport.