Who’s the most famous fairy of them all? Or is that spelled faerie?

You could argue for Tinker Bell, born in the early 1900s and given a Disney makeover in 1953. You might say it’s the Fairy Godmother, another sprite given a tweak for “Cinderella” in the 1950s and then fractured about half a century later in the animated franchise entry, “Shrek 2.”

But you would be wrong. It’s Puck, the mischievous sprite from Shakespeare’s greatest comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Now in its final weekend, the Classic Theatre of Maryland production gives actress Juliette Charles a chance to play the character who drives the action and mirrors the mortals he mocks with one of the most classic lines in the English language.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And, when she utters those famous words, there’s a distinctly Southern ring, almost adding a silent, twangy “y” to the first word as your grandmother might deliver it.

“LORD, what fools these mortals be,” she said.

A graduate of The State University of New York at New Paltz, Charles is playing Puck for the first time in her debut in a professional production of Shakespeare. Just as the play’s sprite orchestrates the mischief to amuse Oberon, the king of the elves, and watches the night unfold in an enchanted forest near Athens, Charles is watching what happens on stage with the audience.

“I’ve always wanted to play it. Every time I’ve seen it, Puck is a character who gets to be an observer fully,” Charles said. “You don’t have to think of social niceties at all. Other than that, I get to enjoy and watch. And I love theatre.”

Jacey Schult, as fairy queen Titiana, laughs with Bottom, the clueless weaver whose head is transformed, played by John Pruessner. (SALLY BOYETT)

Directed by Donald Hicken and Sally Boyett, artistic director of the theater company, the classic of outdoor summer shows is staged inside this year. It’s a nod to the increasing difficulty of record heat and violent storms. Lighting, mechanicals and costumes combine to create a visual garden for the audience.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“They’ve made such a lovely production,” Charles said. “Everyone has encouraged so much whimsy.”

You can still find tickets to see one of the six remaining shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $55 to $75 plus fees.

More karaoke, please

Karaoke starting at 7 p.m. Thursday

The Pearl restaurant opened at City Dock last spring and brought something new to the historic city center — a Tiki bar.

Ponche, located on the second floor, has bamboo decorations, bright colors and rattan furniture. It’s also makes complicated cocktails. Now, it’s rounded out the scene with karaoke.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

DJ Kelley Hildebrand’s weekly shows aren’t the only sing-along downtown, but this is the only one where you screw up the courage to sing “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks while sharing a Flamingle Punch Bowl — a mix of Absolut Elyx, Velvet Falernum, Lillet Rouge, prosecco, passion fruit, lime — with three of your friends.

Seriously. Don’t drink one by yourself or you’ll be singing the worst rendition of “Sweet Caroline” ever. Bum bum bum!

Kids concert

10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Right about now, parents are looking at the calendar and wondering what to do with their kids for the remaining weeks of summer.

The Chesapeake Children’s Museum provides one idea with its Summer Sizzle outdoor concert for families, featuring arts educator and performer Lynne Streeter Childress and Willie Hadnot Jr., minister of music at Heritage Baptist church. Free, but tickets are required.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

C’mon baby

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday

You can eat on the street any old Wednesday or Saturday at Dinner Under the Stars, the seasonal events that turn the first block of West Street into an al fresco dining room for surrounding restaurants.

But how often do you get to join a conga line on a street where Washington and Jefferson once walked? D’Vibe & Conga — a rhythm and horn band founded in 1991 — will perform, but there’s no promise that Gloria Estefan’s famous extortion to dance will make the playlist.

“I wouldn’t dare list a song,” spokesperson Herbie Wheatley said. “It’s like affiliating yourself with a political candidate.”

Free admission.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dancing violins

7:30 p.m. Saturday

If you enjoy classical music, you know it can be an exercise in sitting still while people on a stage sit still and play their instruments.

The Movement in Music Ensemble changes that, combining pieces such as “The Four Seasons” with choreography. The Columbia-based ensemble brings its unique take on Vivaldi’s violin concerti to Live Arts Maryland theater in Westfield Annapolis mall.

General admission tickets are $30 plus fees, with discounts for active-duty military and seniors, and a cheaper price for students.

Classic Hollywood

6-8:45 p.m. Monday

It’s movie night at the Busch Annapolis Library, a chance to see a classic movie with a roomful of others instead of on your couch by your lonesome. Free.

Premier soccer arrives

8 p.m. Wednesday

The little soccer season just ended, with Annapolis minor-league Blues bowing out in the first round of playoffs.

Now two big leaguers will set up at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the middle game in a promotional tournament dubbed The Stateside Cup. Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers will play the second of three games in the series with West Ham United. The first game takes place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday and the finale is in Tampa on Aug. 3. Pricing for the remaining tickets to the game in Annapolis can be found here.

The Premier League is the top tier of the English men’s soccer system. Crystal Palace, known as The Eagles, plays at Selhurst Park in South London. It was the setting of the Apple TV program “Ted Lasso” and his fictional club, AFC Richmond.