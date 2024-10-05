My cellphone automatically went into sleep mode as I left Main Event in Columbia on a recent Saturday night. It was 9:15 p.m., but my night had only just begun.

So why was I out in Columbia when I would normally be getting settled in bed for the night?

Over the summer, my Howard County colleague Abby Zimmardi and I set out to answer the following question: How does Columbia cater to its younger residents? The planned community of more than 100,000 people is frequently named one of the best places in the country to raise a family, but its relationship with millennials and Gen Zers is less defined.

Through our reporting, we met tons of younger Columbia residents who have carved out DIY ways to have a social life in this suburban community, from athletic activities such as run clubs and the Volo Sports program to monthly meetups at local watering holes.

Our reporting mostly focused on the hours right after the work day’s end and didn’t really venture into weekend nightlife specifically. So I went to see what a Saturday night was like in Columbia.

During the day, Main Event in Columbia is a haven for younger kids, but at night, the drinks are flowing and it’s a space for adults to hang out and socialize. (Eric Thompson for the Baltimore Banner/The Baltimore Banner)

I picked three spots to check out: Main Event at The Mall in Columbia, Banditos Tacos & Tequila in the Merriweather District and Pub Dog in the Lakeside Office Park.

What I learned from visiting all three in one night is that they all offer something different, meaning there are plenty of nightlife options for young folks living in Columbia.

Main Event is more than just a bar. There’s bowling, arcade games, tons of TVs and laser tag. During the day, this is a haven for younger kids, but at night, the drinks are flowing and it’s a space for adults to hang out and socialize.

Reporter Jess Nocera ordered a glass of wine and played an arcade game at Main Event as part of her reporting on Columbia nightlife. (Eric Thompson for the Baltimore Banner/The Baltimore Banner)

I ordered a glass of wine and tried my hand at some arcade games. I almost beat the ghosts in Pac-Man but Pinky got me right before I cleared away the final two power pellets.

I walked in around 8 p.m. and had to show my ID at the door. There were adults there, but I was surprised there were still so many kids inside the entertainment space. Even when I left about an hour later, there were still tons of kids.

I was intrigued to check out Banditos in the Merriweather District. When I lived in Baltimore a few years ago, I went out with friends to the Banditos there. The spot on South Charles Street rebranded as Ditos Tacos & Tequila a few months ago.

I was surprised to find that the Columbia location was not the crowded going-out bar I remembered from the Federal Hill location. The music wasn’t loud, the lights weren’t dimmed and it wasn’t standing room only. Instead, folks were sitting at the bar, outside or in one of the many booths.

You can sip on a spicy margarita and munch on chips and guacamole at Banditos Tacos & Tequila in Columbia. (Eric Thompson for the Baltimore Banner/The Baltimore Banner)

I enjoyed this suburban Banditos. Being able to sit down and enjoy a drink without music blasting is my kind of vibe. I sipped on a spicy margarita and munched on chips and guacamole.

I asked the bartender if the bar gets busy. She said it’s nothing like the Baltimore location. Lots of people come in for happy hour, but it doesn’t get super crowded in the late hours of the night.

The final stop of the night was Pub Dog, a community staple in Columbia since 2007. The bar and restaurant shuttered for 18 months after the 2019 gas explosion in the office park. It reopened in March 2021.

Pub Dog is a classic neighborhood dive that has a mix of booths, standing room and outdoor space. On this particular night, a lot of folks were dressed in Orioles gear — the O’s had played earlier in the day.

Looking for a neighborhood dive bar in Columbia? Pub Dog has that vibe, with plenty of beer on tap and brands of liquor behind the bar. (Eric Thompson for the Baltimore Banner/The Baltimore Banner)

The large bar in the middle of the restaurant has plenty of beer on tap and lots of hard liquor. While beer is not my go-to, I like that Pub Dog serves pizza until 1:30 a.m.

As I left, The Killers’ 2003 debut single “Mr. Brightside” played through the speakers. It was a little past 11 p.m., way past my bedtime.

All in all, the night was fun and more vibrant than I expected. I assumed Main Event would be mainly filled with teenagers playing laser tag or bowling, but that wasn’t the case. While Banditos had a chill vibe there were still plenty of people there around 9:30 p.m., and Pub Dog emulates the ideal dive bar atmosphere.

I would go back to Banditos. When I do go out, it’s either for happy hour or dinner. Banditos offers great options for both with its wraparound bar seating, plenty of booths and outdoor seating.

Plus, guacamole and a spicy margarita always sound good.