Outdoor movies, nature games, free concerts, oh my! There is plenty to do around Howard County this week, so get out and have some fun!

Here’s what else is going on in Howard County for the week ending Wednesday, July 23.

Movies in the park

8 p.m. Thursday

Grab some popcorn and a blanket and head to the Belmont Manor & Historic Park Thursday evening to watch the 2021 film “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Showtime, in the manor’s formal gardens, is dusk.

Thursday’s showing is free but registration is encouraged due to limited parking.

A “Wicked” Friday

7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday

Columbia is “Defying Gravity” on Friday night. First up, Columbia Association fitness instructors will lead folks through a dance session inspired by the hit musical and movie “Wicked” for this week’s Dancin’ Under the People Tree program. Stick around, because once it gets dark, a screening of the 2024 blockbuster hit “Wicked” will be held at the lakefront.

All ages are welcome. The events are free of cost.

Charm City social run

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday

Dust off your running shoes and hit the streets for Howard County’s hottest miles. The group run or walk begins at the Charm City Run store in Columbia before heading out around Lake Elkhorn. The run finishes up with a celebration, filled with treats and vendors, back at the store.

Nature games

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Cool off from the summer heat by playing nature-centric board and card games at the Howard County Conservancy on Saturday afternoon. Folks are also encouraged to bring their own nature games.

Tea will be served. The free event is recommended for middle schoolers and older.

Bocce ball

6-8 p.m. Monday

Imagine you’re in Italy by playing bocce ball with friends and family at Cedar Lane Park on Monday evening. The event is free for all ages.

Reggae concert

7 p.m. Wednesday

The county’s free summer concert series is bringing I & I Riddim, a reggae band, to Centennial Park South on Wednesday.

All ages are welcome. Bring a blanket and a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show. Shows may be cancelled due to weather, and there are no rain dates.

GNO at Black Flag Brewing

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

It’s girls’ night out on Wednesday at Black Flag Brewing Co. Make a charm bracelet with your best gal pals.

Purchase tickets for the event here. Tickets include five charms, all tools and supplies and a complimentary drink.