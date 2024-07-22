Every two or three years, the large corpse flower blooms for just two or three days.

It’s stinky at first, with a smell like rotting flesh when it first blooms. But the smell fades within hours, leaving the stunning sight of a bloom up to 8 feet tall, the largest unbranched inflorescence of all plants.

And, if you make it to Washington, D.C., quickly, you have a chance to see one in bloom — without most of the stink.

A corpse flower with a bloom nearly 7 feet tall opened up late last night, the U.S. Botanic Garden said in a post on social media. The institution is extending its hours on July 22 until 8 p.m. to give people more time to see the bloom.

A second corpse flower is “also about ready to bloom,” according to the botanic garden, though they didn’t yet give a date for when when that’s expected.

It’s good timing for Baltimoreans, too. Just a few months ago, the Rawlings Conservatory announced its corpse flower was in bloom. So if you missed the chance to see that one, a bloom (or two) is just an hour away.

The U.S. Botanic Garden is just to the southwest of the U.S. Capitol Building, which makes it easily accessible by public transit. You can take a MARC train from Penn Station or the West Baltimore Station to Union Station in Washington, for example, and then have a less than one mile walk to the garden.

Entry to the botanic garden is free. For more information, you can visit the U.S. Botanic Garden’s website.

The blooming corpse flower was sown in 2018, making the plant about 6 years old, the institution said. The second corpse flower that has not yet opened bloomed once before in 2016.