We’re only a few days from June, which means summer is basically here. Fingers crossed, the constant rain will disappear from the weather forecast so we can all get outside and enjoy the countless summer events all around the county.

Here’s what’s on deck for the week ending Wednesday, June 4.

Exploring Columbia on Foot

10 - noon Thursday

Spend your morning exploring Columbia’s lakes, streams, woodlands and wildlife. The guided walk is led by Ned Tillman, an award-winning author and environmental scientist, and Danielle Tyeryar, sustainability manager at the Columbia Association.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Walkers can meet at Lake Kittamaqundi at 10 a.m. RSVP at Sustainability@ColumbiaAssociation.org.

The Glow before the Storm

Starts at 10 p.m. Friday

Electronic dance music is taking over Reckless Shepherd Brewery on Friday night. The night will have “more lights and lasers than should be allowed” and a “theme of excess,” the brewery boasts.

No cover. Friday’s DJ lineup includes DJ Roy, Costa and SideHustle.

Wellness Day

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday

Manor Hill Farm is opening its doors for a family-friendly day of celebrating wellness and making healthy decisions for bodies and minds. The bulk of the farm’s first-ever wellness day activities will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Some activities include yoga sessions, garden tours, animal feedings and interactive demonstrations from health and fitness vendors.

Food providers for the event include the Manor Hill Pizza Trolley, which is introducing healthy new menu items and a cooking demo; Sunset Raw Juice Bar’s food truck, which will be serving up smoothies, bowls and fresh juices; and the manor’s farm stand, which will have a pop-up of jellies, jams and more.

Summer Kick Off Block Party

4 - 8:30 p.m. Saturday

The Columbia Association is kicking off its summer Lakefront Live season with a block party. There will be food trucks, free activities for kids and free ice cream (while supplies last). At 7 p.m., Shamarr Allen will perform. The association is also having its first-ever beer garden. Register here for the beer garden.

Dave Matthews Band concert

Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Dave Matthews Band is coming back to Merriweather Post Pavilion. Verified resale tickets are available for the lawn and under the pavilion. No chairs are allowed on the lawn for the concert.

Holi Color Fun Run/Walk

10:30 a.m. Sunday

Celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi, the Festival of Colors, at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. The celebration will kick off with a mile-long color fun run and walk around the park. Run or walk through clouds of colors. After the run, head over to the Chrysalis for free community performances and a dance party.

Color powder will be available for purchase at the park. Buy tickets from $28.52 here.

Wildflower Walk

4 p.m. Wednesday

Join Howard County park rangers and make new friends on a wildflower walk. June’s walk is to celebrate queerness in nature and search for the colors of the rainbow.

The event is free but registration is strongly encouraged. Any questions contact Erin Wilder, 410-313-4666 or ewilder@howardcountymd.gov.