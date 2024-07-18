My first concert was at the Capital Centre, a long-gone building perhaps best remembered for its oddly shaped roof — a giant, white Pringles potato chip floating next to the Capital Beltway.

The Doobie Brothers topped the bill, the Marshall Tucker Band came second and Heart was the opener. The Doobies canceled, but the other two gave great performances. Maybe they did. I honestly don’t remember.

That’s a long-winded way of saying, I don’t get the appeal of tribute bands. But plenty of people do. There are eight through Labor Day at Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis’ most popular performance venue. Up first are two with similar but unrelated names: The Allman Others Band on Sunday and The Doobie Others on Tuesday.

“When you see the power of these musicians paying tribute to the music, you don’t care who it is,” said Kris Stevens, the talent buyer for Rams Head. “The songs are the songs.”

Stevens said there’s no formula for the number of tribute bands she books, but there is a demand. With seven to 10 shows a week, the venue has to keep track of what sells tickets, what is available and what doesn’t conflict with other venues.

And tribute bands sell. The Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges sold out Monday night in Annapolis. Leonid & Friends, a Chicago tribute group, filled three shows at Maryland Hall and Rams Head in May. There are at least four major Doobie Brothers tributes: The Doobie Others, the Brothers Doobie, Listen to the Music and China Grove.

“Our audience loves tribute bands,” said Laura Price, a Rams Head spokesperson. “We want to give the people what they want.”

One appeal may be economic. The Doobie Brothers, well, two of the original members, are still touring nationally. The closest performance to Annapolis is 90 minutes away in Bristow, Virginia. Tickets for that Aug. 4 show have a wide price range, including some going for hundreds of dollars. The Doobie Others, by comparison, are $35 plus fees on the Rams Head club space.

The other is the music. You know exactly what you’re getting as opposed to a general cover band.

That’s part of the experience of playing in a tribute band, coming to grips with exclusively playing someone else’s songs. Doobie Others has been doing it since 2017, and next week will mark their fourth performance in Annapolis.

“Sometimes I struggle with it a little bit,” said Pat Montefusco, whose work in Doobie Others is part of a music career that spans roughly four decades. “Because what success I have has been based on music other bands have popularized. But I tell myself a tribute band truly is a tribute.”

And if you think writing about tributes to a band I missed out on seeing 48 years ago is some form of tribute, get this.

The real Marshall Tucker Band plays in Annapolis on Aug. 4.

Here are other things to do in Annapolis in the coming week.

Rooftop music

6-9 p.m. Thursday

Catch Annapolis singer-songwriter Jennifer Schimpf at the Crow’s Nest, the rooftop lounge at Blackwall Hitch. Free.

Ready for Renfest

1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

OK, technically this is not in the Annapolis area. But the Maryland Renaissance Festival is, and starts in five weeks. Ever wonder where all those people dressed in period garb get their stuff? Me too. Here’s one possibility.

The Maryland Renaissance Garb and Craft Sale is in its eighth year, featuring scores of costume and gear designers for cosplay and festivals. This year, the sale moves to a bigger venue, the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. General admission is $5.

Music in the park

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The popular summer concert series at Quiet Waters Park kicks off with The Bravo Zulu Brass Band, a Naval Academy horn-and-percussion ensemble that plays music rooted in New Orleans-style jazz. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Food is available for purchase. Parking fills up fast. Free.

The Bravo Zulu Brass Band is the Naval Academy horn-and-percussion ensemble. It will kick off the Quiet Waters concert series on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

Maryland Hall

8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Two shows will play on the big stage at Maryland Hall this week. The all-ages Yächtley Crëw is first up with early ‘80s soft rock and power ballads on Thursday, followed by Pascuala Ilabaca Y Fauna playing Chilean folk on Saturday.

Tickets to Yächtley Crëw are $45-$55, plus fees. Only a few remained. Tickets to Pascuala Ilabaca Y Fauna range up to $55, with $10 tickets for those under 18 available.

Followed by a moonshadow

9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday

Lauren Kelly, founder of Kahuna Healing in Annapolis, will lead a workshop on the moon signs, houses and phases at Annapolis Crystals. General admission is $50, plus fees.

Street-level worship

7-9 p.m. Monday

The deacons of the First Baptist Church in Annapolis will host the Sidewalk Revival through July 26 outside the church on West Washington Street. Pastors from First Baptist and other churches in Annapolis, Bowie and Baltimore will lead the nightly services. The event is free, although donations are appreciated.