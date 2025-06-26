There’s no music festival like Eastport a Rockin’.

Four stages filled with local and regional bands. No national acts. No national promoters. Volunteers organize and run the show. Proceeds benefit a fund for local musicians, schools and volunteer firefighters.

Now in its 28th year, this annual lovefest for homegrown talent returns from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, setting up on four stages around the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Bands this year include longtime favorites like The Kelly Bell Band and Eastport Oyster Boys — both celebrating their 30th anniversaries — and Sweet Leda, plus dozens of new and other returning acts.

Tickets are $30 in advance, or $25 with the discount code 25for25, and $40 at the door. Kids 12 and under are admitted free, but they must have a ticket.

The festival is still looking for volunteers, who can enjoy the music free after finishing up a shift. To be a last-minute sponsor, email info@eastportarockin.com.

Here are some other great things to do through July 2.

Second show

8:30 p.m. Thursday

Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre opens its revival of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” for a three-week run.

The outdoor community theater stages three musicals every summer, with weekend and select weekday performances. This show runs through July 19.

Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees, and tend to sell out fast.

Americana

8 p.m. Friday

Four local musicians will perform at 49 West Coffeehouse in “An Americana Night Vol II.”

Produced by Sounds of ... Presents, the show features Seth Mitchell, Darlington, Frank Hogans and Hannah Honeycutt.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

Harmony and Heritage

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

The Banneker-Douglass-Tubman museum will host the Harmony & Heritage Block Party, featuring music, art and community groups.

The day starts with a yoga session at the museum on Franklin Street, followed by a Black history walking tour led by historian Janice Hayes-Williams, includes art and resource exhibits, and ends with a performance by the band Silopana.

Tickets are required for the tour and yoga session, but other portions of the block party are free.

Vegas in Annapolis

8 p.m. Saturday

Piff the Magic Dragon has been a staple of the Las Vegas strip for a decade, and now brings his national “Clones Tour” to Maryland Hall as part of the Rams Head Presents series.

John van der Put — sporting a dragon onesie — Mr. Piffles and Jade Simone read minds, perform magic and make audiences laugh.

Tickets are $45-$75 plus taxes and fees, with remaining seats selling fast by mid-week.

A stitch in time

1 p.m. Sunday

If you’ve read “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility,” or any Jane Austen novel — admit it, you watched the movie and then binged on Bridgerton — you know 18th- and 19th-century women did a lot of embroidery.

Now you can pick up four stitches in a class offered by the Hammond Harwood House to celebrate the author’s 250th birthday.

Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees.

Floating opera

6 p.m. Tuesday

You can paddle up to a 40-foot floating stage for “Tunesday,” a Back Creek concert by singer-songwriter Nate Finn.

Musicians perform aboard a Chronic Sailing catamaran for a weekly 90-minute concert, or listen from land. Free.