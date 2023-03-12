EatMoreBeMore’s guide to the best St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Some of the most energetic celebrations in Baltimore happen around the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, which officially launches with the St. Patrick Parade. Referred to as “the jewel in Maryland’s emerald crown,” the parade has taken place in Baltimore for more than 65 years, attracting thousands of visitors from the region to the downtown area.

This year, the parade takes place on Sunday, stepping off from the Washington Monument at 2 p.m., proceeding south on Charles Street, and continuing east on Pratt Street to Market Place. But the festivities don’t end there. Try your luck at one of these St. Patrick’s Day parties!

Mick O’Shea’s Irish Pub

328 N Charles St., Baltimore

With a prime spot on the route of Baltimore’s St. Patrick Parade, Mick O’Shea’s is the quintessential Irish Pub for celebrating the greenest holiday of the year. On parade day, the pub will open at 10 a.m., so you can settle in for a full day of fun, featuring live Irish music by Gaelic Mishap. On St. Patrick’s Day, the pub will open at 11 a.m. and host another live Irish act, Donegal X-Press, in the evening. While these will undoubtedly be the most popular days to visit, Mick O’Shea’s will offer a special menu all week long that includes corned beef and other classic Irish dishes. Be sure to arrive early, as the pub tends to fill up quickly.

James Joyce has always been known as a friendly neighborhood pub where locals and tourists alike can come together to enjoy great food, drinks and live music. (Courtesy of James Joyce Irish Pub)

James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant

616 President St., Baltimore

Located in the heart of Harbor East, the James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant is one of the most popular spots for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The pub offers a wide selection of Irish beers and whiskeys, as well as traditional Irish fare such as shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and bangers and mash. And on St. Patrick’s Day, you can start your celebrations early with a breakfast buffet including an Irish coffee and limited edition shirt. Keep the party going with live music beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through the evening, with traditional Irish dancers and bagpipers.

Head to South Baltimore favorite Delia Foley’s for their sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Party, featuring daily festivities running March 17 – 19. Enjoy live music, Guinness on draft, and so much more at this Federal Hill block party. (Chris Franzoni/for the Baltimore Banner)

Delia Foley’s

1439 S Charles St., Baltimore

If the bar has its own “Jameson Bottle Club,” you know the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are going to be lit. At Delia Foley’s, the celebration lasts all weekend, with a two-day block party on March 17-18 featuring a large tented area with eight different bands, ice luges, a crush bar, and traditional Irish beers on draft. Each day, the party will start at 10 a.m. inside Delia Foley’s with the tents opening at noon. Tickets are $10 for a one-day pass and $15 for a weekend pass, and the first 500 people will receive a free koozie.

The Local Oyster (Locust Point)

838 East Fort Ave., Baltimore

As the saying goes, “Everyone’s Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.” While not the first place that comes to mind when thinking about holiday celebrations, this year marks the very first St. Patrick’s Day Green Machine Relay Race — a collaborative event on March 18 between Locust Point’s The Local Oyster and Diamondback Brewing. The four-stage race will start at Diamondback Brewery and end at The Local Oyster, during which racers will be required to drink a pint of beer, ride a tiny bicycle, run with a full drink (spilling as little as possible), and slurp down half a dozen oysters. Tickets for a team of four cost $50, and include drink tokens redeemable at either location and a race-day T-shirt.

(Picasa/Getty Images/EyeEm)

An Poitin Still

2323 York Rd., Timonium

An Poitin Still (a.k.a. The Still) is home to one of Baltimore County’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, lasting eight days from March 10-17. Included in the weeklong festivities are seemingly endless Irish food and drink specials, live music, bands and bagpipes, trivia and giveaways — culminating in a St. Patrick’s Day blowout featuring an all-day concert with musical guests Bobby Seay Irish Duo, Gaelic Misha, Kaydence, The Shamrogues, and That’s What She Said. The best part? You can enjoy entry to the pub or outdoor tent for free.

The Point in Fells

1738 Thames St., Baltimore

At The Point in Fells, you’ll find a pot of gold. And by pot of gold, I mean a St. Patrick’s Day brunch featuring $30 bottomless mimosas and Irish crushes, “beat the clock” specials on Irish beer and themed shots, and live music from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. But if you can’t make it on the holiday itself, you’re in luck! The brunch and bottomless specials will run all weekend long. Slainté!

Claddagh Pub

2918 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Canton’s Claddagh Pub is celebrating the holiday with one of the longest running St. Patrick’s Day parties in Baltimore — the 28th Annual Meet in the Street, a two-day party on March 17-18 featuring live music by Mad Decent, Crushing Day, Doc Marten and The Flannels, Starcrush, HFS Band and Bryen O’Boyle with Just The Tip. While there, guests can enjoy Irish lunch and dinner classics including fish and chips, corned beef, and an Irish reuben.

Sláinte means “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic. It is commonly used as a drinking toast in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man. (Chris Franzoni/for the Baltimore Banner)

Slainté Irish Pub and Restaurant

1700 Thames St., Baltimore

Located on the waterfront in Fells Point, Slainté is a traditional Irish pub where you can watch your favorite rugby, soccer and football games live on screen while enjoying an eclectic menu of dishes from shepherd’s pie to “Irish bibimbap,” which was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. On St. Patrick’s Day, the bar is packed with revelers eager to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland — so be sure to arrive early.