Depending on who you talk to, Election Day can be filled with quite the trifecta of emotions: angst, pride or disinterest. Everyone knew this day was coming, and there’s likely been a pile of mail, threads of text messages, robocalls and voicemails about it, as well as persistent friends and relatives who can attest to reminding you.

As you make your way home from the polls, you can also pop into different businesses for a little light at the end of the political tunnel. When you’re ready to ditch the voter guide, here’s where your “I Voted” sticker is your pass to free or discounted stuff around the region.

Are you seeing any deals or discounts? Send us an email to let us know.

For the caffeine lovers, needers and believers, Zeke’s Coffee at 4719 Harford Road in Baltimore is giving customers a free small coffee with their purchase if they show their “I Voted” sticker.

Ready for some new ink? The Baltimore Tattoo Museum is giving 20% off of a tattoo or a piece of merchandise if you come in with your sticker.

Baltimore Brass Co. in Catonsville is open noon-8 p.m. for Election Day and offering 10% off select new inventory and accessories. The discount doesn’t apply to their already discounted fall demo sale and can only be used in-store while supplies last.

A free shot is up for grabs at Da’ Hangout when you show your “I Voted” sticker. They’re located at 4 E. Preston St. in Baltimore.

The Lexington Market storefront is combining Election Day with National Donut Day (also on Nov. 5) with a free bag of funnel churro or glazed mini doughnuts with your sticker.

Get 10% off at the shop at 3620 Falls Road in Baltimore with your sticker.

Happy hour is happening all night Busboys and Poets locations around the region for their election night watch parties. Your sticker also gets you 10% off.