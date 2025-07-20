If you walk too fast down Main Street in Ellicott City, you’ll miss a plethora of establishments tucked into the nooks and crannies of its 18th-century architecture.

It’s a perfect symbol of the town’s dualism: its historic, charming downtown and a modern suburbia full of exciting new growth. The more popular businesses offer fresh summer activities while hidden gems continue to pop up around the city.

I grew up in Ellicott City, but it wasn’t until I came home from college that I saw my quaint hometown in a new light. By that, I mean I can afford an iced latte, drink at fun bars and peruse the arts scene (rather than, you know, studying for a business calculus exam).

If you’re new to the area, or simply looking for new things to try out, we’ve created a summer best-of list filled with activities, bites and experiences. I’m not an expert, so let me know in the comments if I missed any of your favorites!

Shopping and entertainment

Movie nights at The Wine Bin

8390 Main St.

Grab yourself a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board for a free, outdoor movie night at The Wine Bin. The shop prides itself not only on fine wine but also a large collection of bottles under $20. Grab your favorite and enjoy live music before the movie starts. Then spread out your blanket in the parking lot and enjoy a viewing with popcorn, draft beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic options for sale. It’s a treat for all ages, with movies ranging from “Toy Story” to “The Fugitive.”

When: Saturdays at 9 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through the first Saturday in September, with an extra screening on Oct. 4

Bring your lucky die to Gamers-Corps

8167 Main St., Suite 101

This shop is a hobbyist’s dream. From Magic the Gathering cards to Bob Ross-themed Monopoly, Gamers-Corps has every tabletop game imaginable. Plus, they host role-playing campaigns — a series of gaming sessions that make one overarching adventure — for games with the most dedicated of fans, such as Dungeons & Dragons. Participants in their D&D campaigns (open to players of all skill levels) receive 10% off storewide for the duration of the game.

When: You can shop daily, but their events page contains details on coming campaigns

Homes and businesses line Main Street in historic Ellicott City. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The arts

New, local exhibits at The Artist’s Gallery

8197 Main St.

Unlike most galleries, The Artist’s Gallery is artist-owned and operated. The artists themselves staff the gallery and rotate exhibits monthly. Currently on display is “Summer ’25,” a collection of works from 18 different creatives, including woodwork, mosaics, photography, quilts and mixed-media collages.

When: Wednesday through Sunday

Outings, literally, outside

Splash around or hike at Daniels Dam

8020 Baltimore National Pike (Patapsco Valley State Park)

For a true local experience, bob around the Patapsco River at Daniels Dam. You can paddle, swim and fish, or hike the trailheads along each side of the river. Daniels itself is an abandoned mill town — destroyed by Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972 — where hikers can discover the ruins of an old church and cemetery.

When: Summer is the best time to swim, but the area is open year-round for hiking and exploring

An outdoor show with the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company-in-the-Ruins

3655 Church Road

Every summer, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company performs at the ruins of the Patapsco Female Institute, a 19th-century girls’ school. This year’s production under the stars is “Julius Caesar,” Shakespeare’s tragic and historic play about the conspiracy to assassinate the Roman general.

When: Check the showtimes here

The official downtown farmer’s market

8061 Main St. (Tiber Park)

Saturday mornings should be spent with fresh produce, live music and baked goods. Tiber Park, at the center of Main Street, is now home to downtown’s new farmer’s market. Grab botanicals from Ellicott City’s Fairy Greens farm, fresh produce from Manchester’s David Highlands Orchard and Farm or fresh beans from Baltimore-based roastery Dear Globe Coffee.

When: Every Saturday through the last week of October

Best bites

Mimosas and pancakes at JAM Eateries

6010 University Blvd.

The banana pudding pancakes at JAM Eateries, layered with fresh banana, homemade banana pudding, caramel and vanilla wafers. (Adora Brown/The Baltimore Banner)

A massive, diner-style menu makes it hard to decide what to order at this brunch joint. JAM has everything: griddle classics, omelets, burgers, craft cocktails and mimosa flights. My personal favorite? Short rib hash paired with a ruby red mimosa.

When: Daily

A bright red brunchy gem at Fox & Barrel

11707 Frederick Road

Another non-downtown pick, the Fox & Barrel is a unique little spot off Route 40. Inside of a scarlet barn-like facade, this brunch spot has everything — pancakes, breakfast burritos, paninis, wedge salads — plus a life-changing cinnamon bun doused with warm icing.

When: Wednesday through Sunday

Your new favorite coffee served at the Little Market Café

3731 Hamilton St.

The best iced latte in town is found off the cobblestone path. At Little Market on Tonge Row, you can appreciate the live music while enjoying your meal. The best bite is their shoemaker sandwich with crispy bacon, fried egg, spinach and chipotle mayo on a Noshman’s New York bagel. If you’re looking for a cold drink, my personal favorites are a Sleepy Hollow latte (flavored with brown sugar and caramel) or an iced dirty chai. For the non-caffeinated crowd, their lavender lemonade is a refreshing choice.

When: Tuesday through Sunday

Hidden gems

Cocktails, novels and a show at Backwater Bookstore and Bibliopub

8156 Main St.

The upstairs of Backwater Bookstore and Bibliopub offers live music on the weekends and a collection of books. (Adora Brown/The Baltimore Banner)

Cozy up with a good book and a strong drink at Backwater. The first floor is a traditional bookstore with homey seating areas. If you head up the stairs, the space opens into the Bibliopub, a curved bar serving draft beer, wine, signature cocktails, coffee and tea. On weekends, enjoy live music with Backwater Sessions, which is like watching NPR’s Tiny Desk with DMV artists and bands.

When: Tuesday through Sunday